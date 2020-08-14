Connecticut Biotech Launches New 3D Printed Mask Frame

In partnership with the University of Connecticut and under the leadership of surgeon-scientist Dr. Cato T. Laurencin, Connecticut Biotech developed the technology to manufacture the customized Secure Fit frames, which help cloth and disposable surgical masks fit tighter to the face.

"Our Secure Fit mask frames increase the efficacy of masks and provide more protection because it is custom-made for each user," CEO of Connecticut Biotech Don Vaccaro says. "This not only ensures a comfortable fit, but a more secure fit."

The concept of using facial-recognition software to pinpoint 3D-printing specifications for custom fitting was developed by UConn Health's Dr. Cato T. Laurencin and his team of researchers at the Connecticut Convergence Institute for Translation in Regenerative Engineering. With support from UConn's Technology Commercialization Services, Dr. Laurencin and his researchers submitted a patent application for the process earlier this year.

"This is an important technology that can help a lot of people by providing a specific way to make regular surgical masks more protective," says Dr. Laurencin. "It's wonderful to see technology that started here in the state of Connecticut being developed by a local company."

Connecticut Biotech began manufacturing and selling the Secure Fit frames in July in limited quantities. It is refining and improving its process with plans for vastly scaled-up production and distribution capacity by late 2020. Masks are available for purchase at www.ctbiotech.com.

About Connecticut Biotech

Connecticut Biotech's mission is to create simple solutions that solve complex problems by leveraging science, technology, academia, innovation, and commercial expertise for the creation of readily usable products to market quickly, affordably, and safely for the betterment of all. The technology used to develop Secure Fit mask frames was developed by the University of Connecticut, and are manufactured in South Windsor, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.ctbiotech.com.

CONTACT

Sean Burns

[email protected]

SOURCE CT Biotech

Related Links

http://www.ctbiotech.com

