Connecticut Department of Social Services Selects HBI Spotlight Analytics to Provide Predictive Insights on Medicaid Population

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HBI is pleased to announce that its Spotlight Analytics Solution has been selected by CT DSS to help the department better understand the care needs of the Medicaid population served and to improve health outcomes in accordance with their Business Intelligence and Health IT Strategic Plan.

"We selected Spotlight Analytics to support population health, manage transitions of care risk and measure quality in this most vulnerable population. This will lay a foundation for empowering each beneficiary to take charge of their health," according to Minakshi Tikoo, Director Business Intelligence & Shared Analytics HHS HIT Coordinator, DSS.

Spotlight will provide predictive analytics, quality measurement and utilization analysis and will be a key component of DSS's integrated data platform which aggregates data from multiple sources to create a complete picture of each beneficiary's clinical, utilization and health risk profiles.

HBI Spotlight's individually machine learned predictive models reveal important risk factors that better integrate medical, social and behavior health needs, drive risk mitigation and prevention and will be used to better align resources and design programs that best meet the need of the Medicaid population.

"We are pleased to enter into this relationship with Connecticut Department of Social Services and to support their innovative and comprehensive approach to using data to support their mission of serving the Medicaid population," said Eric Widen, CEO of HBI Solutions. "The Spotlight solution will provide valuable insights that will allow CT DSS to make more informed decisions on how to best serve their beneficiaries," said Widen.

About HBI Solutions

HBI Solutions was founded in 2011 by a physician, a data scientist, and a healthcare IT business executive who shared a vision of improving health and reducing costs. Today, our expert staff includes researchers, physicians, data scientists, healthcare IT executives and developers. Our solutions are grounded in clinical care and data science, and our work is prospectively tested, peer-reviewed, and published in leading medical journals. At HBI, we continually seek to build or innovate on these solutions to provide more value to our clients and support delivery of better care at a lower cost. Visit them online at www.hbisolutions.com.

For all inquiries, contact Laura Kanov at lkanov@hbisolutions.com, 615-392-5201

SOURCE HBI Solutions

Related Links

http://www.hbisolutions.com

