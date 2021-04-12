Connecticut Green Bank Announces 2021 Green Liberty Bond Issuance to Support State's Green Energy Economy

HARTFORD, Conn., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connecticut Green Bank is proud to announce its 2021 Green Liberty Bond issuance, which is anticipated to be available to retail and institutional investors on or about April 21, 2021. Green Liberty Bonds are lower-dollar denomination bonds (offered in $1,000 increments), making it easier for individual investors to consider an investment. The bond proceeds will be independently certified as financing infrastructure projects with climate and environmental benefits that will help strengthen our state's green energy economy and create much needed jobs.

This is the Green Bank's second Green Liberty Bond release, and builds upon the success of the July 2020 issuance, which raised $16,795,000 from retail and institutional investors in Connecticut and across the country. Retail demand was so strong that the supply of bonds could not meet the interest of those seeking to invest.

"We were very pleased by the response to our 2020 issuance of Green Liberty Bonds. In the midst of a global pandemic with so much uncertainty, the support of this new sub-category of green bonds that helps confront climate change was overwhelming," said Bryan Garcia, President and CEO of the Connecticut Green Bank. "We hope even more retail investors in Connecticut and nationwide are able to invest in green infrastructure with us this year."

Retail investors' orders will be given first priority. Investors must have an account with one of the brokerage firms participating in the bond sale, or with another firm that can place an order through a brokerage firm participating in the bond sale. Interested retail investors who do not have a brokerage account should contact lead bond underwriter Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. or co-underwriter Ramirez & Co., Inc. to begin the process of opening a new account. Visit https://www.ctgreenbank.com/how-to-buy-green-liberty-bonds for their contact information.

To help inform residents about the Green Bank's mission and programs, including the 2021 Green Liberty Bond, the Green Bank will host a webinar on Thursday, April 15 from 7 – 8 pm. (register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5920454914183848720). The Preliminary Official Statement, notifications and bond information can be found at www.greenlibertybonds.com.

Modeled after the World War II Series-E bonds, which were purchased by more than 80 million Americans, Green Liberty Bonds are an opportunity for investors to take on the shared challenge of climate change and green infrastructure investment through the purchase of bonds. In November 2020, the Green Liberty Bond was honored by The Bond Buyer as the winner of Deal of the Year in the Innovative Financing category.

Like the previous issuance, these Green Liberty Bonds are expected to be labeled "Certified Climate Bonds" by the Climate Bonds Initiative, and compliance of the bond's issuance with the Climate Bonds Standards will be verified by Kestrel Verifiers.

About the Connecticut Green Bank

The Connecticut Green Bank was established by the Connecticut General Assembly in 2011 as the nation's first green bank, and has since supported the creation of more than 23,000 green energy jobs in the state, while reducing the energy cost burden on over 55,000 families, businesses, and nonprofits. The Green Bank's mission is to confront climate change and provide all of society a healthier, more prosperous future by increasing and accelerating the flow of private capital into markets that energize the green economy. This is accomplished by leveraging limited public resources to scale-up and mobilize private capital investment into Connecticut. In 2017, the Connecticut Green Bank received the Innovations in American Government Award from the Harvard Kennedy School Ash Center for Democratic Governance and innovation for their "Sparking the Green Bank Movement" entry. For more information about the Connecticut Green Bank, please visit www.ctgreenbank.com

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute a recommendation or an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or other financial instrument, including the 2021 Green Liberty Bonds, or to adopt any investment strategy. Any offer or solicitation with respect to the 2021 Green Liberty Bonds will be made solely by means of the Preliminary Official Statement and Official Statement, which will describe the actual terms and conditions of the 2021 Green Liberty Bonds. The information provided is subject in all respects to the information presented in the complete Preliminary Official Statement prepared in connection with the issuance of Green Liberty Bonds. Any investment decisions regarding any of the Green Liberty Bonds should only be made after a careful review of the complete Preliminary Official Statement.

