Connecticut Mold Expands Its Mold Removal Services to New Counties

Homeowners can ensure a healthy, breathing-friendly environment with Connecticut Mold's professional mold removal and remediation services.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut Mold has recently announced that it is expanding its service locations. It is now offering mold removal and remediation services in Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, and New Canaan. Connecticut Mold's goal is to provide the highest quality mold removal and remediation services possible to ensure the safety of its customers' homes and businesses.

Connecticut Mold is a certified mold removal and remediation company. It is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and is a member of the National Air Duct Cleaners Association. Connecticut Mold's professional technicians have combined decades of experience, and are well-qualified at handling all types of black mold — including dangerous variants such as black mold.

Professional, Friendly, and Local Mold Mitigation Services

Homeowners in these new service regions can connect with Connecticut Mold for mold removal, mold remediation, and mold testing services.

Mold Removal

Connecticut Mold offers a wide range of mold removal services, including surface cleaning, negative air pressure containment, and HEPA vacuuming. Once the mold has been removed, Connecticut Mold can help remediate the affected areas to prevent return.

Mold Remediation

Mold remediation is the process of cleaning and repairing surfaces that have been damaged by mold. Connecticut Mold's professional technicians are experienced in all facets of mold remediation and will work diligently to restore your home or business to its pre-mold condition.

Mold Testing

Homeowners can also connect with Connecticut Mold for mold testing services . Mold testing is an important part of the mold removal process, as it can help identify the type of mold present and the best course of action for removal.

Connect With Connecticut Mold Today

Connecticut Mold Remediation is looking forward to helping homeowners in its new service ranges maintain a healthy, mold-free environment. For more information about Connecticut Mold or to schedule a free mold inspection, please visit their website.

