Connecticut's Community Colleges Improve How Employers Can Post Jobs And Reach Their Students And Alumni, For Free

The CollegeCentral.com/ctccjobs website makes it both FREE and easy for all employers—large and small, public and private—to register just once and then post an unlimited number of jobs to Connecticut's community college students and alumni! This is an extraordinarily useful resource for employers hiring in today's climate, even with temporarily closed or restricted campuses, and students having to return home.

Employers posting jobs today can simultaneously reach tens of thousands of job seekers from eight community colleges, including Capital Community College, Housatonic Community College, Manchester Community College, Middlesex Community College, Naugatuck Valley Community College, Quinebaug Valley Community College, Three Rivers Community College, and Tunxis Community College.



According to Joy Miller, CCN's Career Services Central® National Sales Manager, "The Consortium is relaunching with a new look and features. At this time when employers need to target timely job postings in response to COVID-19, organizations are looking to hire college students and alumni willing and able to jump in to meet their state's, regions', or cities' specific hiring conditions. Connecticut's community colleges are well positioned to help their State's economy rebound fast and to quickly fill the State's hiring needs in an era of rapid economic and technological change.

"Many employers post jobs at the closest community colleges," Miller added. "But, with the Consortium, employers can easily extend their reach. Posting just once, they can go statewide or target a specific combination of regional Connecticut community colleges."

CCN's Career Services Central® is the exclusive online career office management platform for career centers at all eight schools participating in the Consortium. Joy Miller sums it up: "Community colleges can have a greater impact on the State's economy. As many barriers as possible have been removed, simplifying the process and allowing employers to easily recruit the state's home-grown entry-level talent. The Connecticut Community Colleges Jobs Consortium website does exactly that, particularly with the added current complications of closed campuses and remote learning."

"Our State's community colleges provide great value and contribute directly to Connecticut's economic growth. Our Consortium provides our State's employers with direct access to our combined colleges' new and eager job talent," said Julie Greene, Director of Career & Veterans Services at Manchester Community College. "Everyone—students, alumni, and taxpayers—has invested in our community college system. And the result is a clear path for our State's employers to see a return on that investment."

"Recruiters like the ease of posting just once to reach all Connecticut Consortium members' community college talent. Our graduates have the skills, and they are ready and willing to move directly into the local workforce now. Our colleges train our State's students to meet Connecticut's specific needs, and our graduates are who today's employers are looking to hire," stated Hannah Gregory, Program Coordinator, FIRST Center at Capital Community College.

Emily Canto, Career Services Counselor at Middlesex Community College emphasized, "Signing up just once gives an employer unlimited posting opportunities statewide!"

Anisha Thomas, Director of Career Services & Internships at Housatonic Community College, pointed out, "Job postings are free of charge to all Connecticut employers here. It is a useful, no-cost resource that can connect you to qualified students and alumni across the state."

As Antony Wormack, Director of the Center for Job Placement, Naugatuck Valley Community College said, "Most job boards charge employers high fees and make promises to deliver qualified candidates. But only our Connecticut Community Colleges Jobs Consortium gives employers a direct path to our combined community colleges career centers and talent."

According to Elizabeth Willcox, Acting Associate Director of Career Services, Three Rivers College, "Collectively, our responsibility is to prepare our students to join the workforce, and this has proved to be the best place for Connecticut's employers to find their next hires!"

"Employers who post to the Consortium are specifically looking to hire students and alumni who want to work in Connecticut," said Samuel Kapros, Academic Advisor/Career Services at Tunxis Community College. "It is important to note that our community college graduates almost exclusively accept job offers in the state, and that makes this a workforce win-win."

Statistics show that approximately 47,909 students attend Connecticut community colleges.*

* "Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System," National Center for Education Statistics, accessed May 20, 2020, https://nces.ed.gov/ipeds/use-the-data.

About College Central Network®

Founded in 1997, College Central Network (CCN) has over 22 years of experience connecting employers with qualified emerging talent candidates. More than one million employers have already registered to utilize the Network to post jobs and recruit students and alumni for entry-level jobs.

CollegeCentral.com is absolutely free for any student enrolled at a U.S. college; alumnus/a of a U.S. college; community resident taking classes at a U.S. college; or student attending one of our partner high schools. To learn more, visit: CollegeCentral.com.

About Career Services Central®

Career Services Central (CSC) is CCN's intuitive and affordable career office management platform that works on any device and is trusted by hundreds of institutions and organizations across the U.S.

Thousands of career professionals use CSC daily to manage the entire career process for students, alumni, and community residents attending CSC-powered institutions, including appointments, career advice and job searching, résumés, career portfolios, experiential learning, on-campus recruiting, career events, and job fairs. To learn more, visit: CareerServicesCentral.com.

