CONNECTIONS™ Community Features EnergyHub, Bidgely, Zen Ecosystems, Austin Energy, and Constellation Energy in New Virtual Event Focused on Smart Home and Residential Energy Management

DALLAS, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will feature new consumer research and insights from industry leaders representing Austin Energy, Bidgely, Constellation Energy, EnergyHub, and Zen Ecosystems at the CONNECTIONS™ Community virtual event Energy Management: Opportunities in the Smart Home, Wednesday, July 29.

Parks Associates: Benefits Influencing Smart Major Appliance Purchases

Parks Associates launched the CONNECTIONS™ Community in 2020 as an online conference and networking experience focused on the connected home and IoT industries. The CONNECTIONS™ Community will host multiple special networking events over the next three months, leading up to the main virtual conference on November 10-12, which will bring together industry leaders to network and discuss the growing smart home market.

Sponsors include Sutherland Global Services, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Cox, Intellithings, Cirrent, Everise, MMB Networks, ServiceLive, Zen Ecosystems, Firedome, Inspire, Z-Wave, Aprilaire, Gadgeon, Sprosty Network, and Wi-Charge.

"Energy-saving features are very important to consumers when purchasing smart appliances, particularly smart refrigerators," said Patrice Samuels, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "As consumers spend more time in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, the energy-saving capabilities of their smart products will be even more important. Our latest research finds 36% of US broadband households expect they will cook more at home and keep more household supplies on hand even beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, an important shift that can impact future energy management needs."

Energy Management: Opportunities in the Smart Home includes insights from Parks Associates on demand for energy management in the smart home, followed by a presentation from Erika Diamond, VP, Utility and Market Services, EnergyHub. Following this presentation, a panel addresses new business models and technologies that are driving consumer engagement and participation in utility-sponsored programs:

Abhay Gupta , Founder and CEO, Bidgely

, Founder and CEO, Bidgely James Muraca , VP, Product, Zen Ecosystems

, VP, Product, Zen Ecosystems Joe Teng , Program Manager, Austin Energy

, Program Manager, Michael Wajsgras , Executive Director, Innovation, Growth and Digital, Constellation Energy

"We're offering a holistic approach to energy management by combining competitive supply and home services with a comprehensive smart home platform that provides valuable insights and analytics," said Michael Wajsgras, Executive Director, Innovation, Growth and Digital, Constellation. "I look forward to showcasing how Constellation's solutions are empowering customers to understand and manage their energy use and am eager to hear from the other panelists on how their companies are working to do the same."

The CONNECTIONS™ Community will host multiple special networking events leading up to the November event, with analyst insights, interactive panels, roundtable discussions, and special networking, throughout the year.

Parks Associates surveys 10,000 broadband households each quarter, providing a rich data set with trending for at least five years. The firm will feature its market insights and consumer data during the webinars and throughout the virtual event.

To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 24th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference is a virtual conference taking place November 10-12, preceded by six topical virtual sessions hosted in July-October.

CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer research on adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer virtual demos, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. www.connectionsconference.com

