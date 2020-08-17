CONNECTIONS™ Community Features Insights from Ericsson, InstallerNet, Nokia, Smartcar, and Uplight Focused on the Connected Car

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will feature new consumer research and insights from industry leaders representing Ericsson, InstallerNet, Nokia, Smartcar, and Uplight at the CONNECTIONS™ Community virtual event Connected Cars: Extending Functions in the Home, Wednesday, August 19, 11 a.m. CT.

Parks Associates: Interest in Add-Ons for Home Security System

Parks Associates launched the CONNECTIONS™ Community in 2020 as an online conference and networking experience focused on the connected home and IoT industries. The CONNECTIONS™ Community will host multiple special networking events over the next three months, leading up to the main virtual conference on November 10-12, which will bring together industry leaders to network and discuss the growing smart home market.

"Our research shows an early market opportunity to extend security services to the vehicle," said David Drury, Research Director, Parks Associates. "More than 40% of home security system owners are interested in vehicle monitoring as an add-on for home security systems, and roughly the same percentage of security system owners are willing to pay at least $10 per month for these services."

Connected Cars: Extending Functions in the Home includes insights on new crossover use cases between the smart home and the connected car and explores opportunities in solutions such as home/away modes, security system integration, EV charging efficiency, personalized comfort options, and entertainment-on-the-go.

The session features the presentation "Connectivity in the Car - The Present and the Future" by visionary speaker Jai Thattil, Head of Marketing - Nokia Technologies, Nokia, followed by panel discussion "Smart Home and the Connected Car: Creating New Value," featuring the following speakers:

Tony Frangiosa , President and CEO, InstallerNet

, President and CEO, InstallerNet Sahas Katta, CEO, Smartcar

Stellan Öhrn, Sales Director, BTEB IoT Connected Vehicles North America, Ericsson

Emilie Stone , GM for Demand Management Solutions, Uplight, Inc.

"The car is a new component of home automation. When you leave to work in the morning, you don't need to worry about turning off the lights and arming your security system. And when you get home at night, the heater turns on, and your smart kitchen starts preparing your dinner," said Sahas Katta, CEO, Smartcar. "I'm looking forward to sharing different ways in which smart homes and cars are becoming increasingly connected."

Parks Associates surveys 10,000 broadband households each quarter, providing a rich data set with trending for at least five years. The firm will feature its market insights and consumer data during the webinars and throughout the virtual event.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 24th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference is a virtual conference taking place November 10-12, preceded by six topical virtual sessions hosted in July-October.

CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer research on adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer virtual demos, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. www.connectionsconference.com

