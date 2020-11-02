CONNECTIONS™ Features Insights From Comcast, Alarm.com, ADT, CommScope, Best Buy, Ring, Johnson Controls, and More on the State of the Smart Home Market

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will host three days of virtual sessions focused on smart home, security, connected health, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in these markets at the CONNECTIONS™ Conference, November 10-12.

Parks Associates: COVID-19 Impact on Interest in Smart Home Solutions

Parks Associates research finds 14% of US broadband households plan to purchase a security system of any kind in the next 12 months. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 26% of US broadband households are more interested in smart home solutions that keep their home and family safe, and 24% are more interested in whole-home Wi-Fi solutions.

The CONNECTIONS™ Community , with over 1,100 participants, has featured virtual sessions throughout 2020, leading up to the virtual conference on November 10-12. Sponsors include Sutherland Global Services, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Nice, Cox, Intellithings, Cirrent, Everise, MMB Networks, ServiceLive, Zen Ecosystems, Firedome, Inspire, Mercku, Olibra, Ossiaco, Plume, Tuya, Zigbee Alliance, Z-Wave, Aprilaire, Asurion, Gadgeon, and Wi-Charge.

