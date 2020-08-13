CONNECTIONS™ Features Insights From Parks Associates, Nokia, InstallerNet, SmartCar, Ericsson, and More in new Virtual Event Focused on the State of the Smart Home Market During COVID-19

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will feature new consumer research and insights from industry leaders at the upcoming CONNECTIONS™ Community virtual events, taking place in August through November. The next session, "Connected Cars: Extending Functions in the Home," takes place August 19, with executives from Ericsson, InstallerNet, Nokia, and SmartCar exploring crossover use cases between the smart home and connected cars.

Parks Associates: Satisfaction with Handling of the COVID-19 Crisis by Service Providers Connections

Parks Associates' latest consumer data shows home service providers score high marks for their response to COVID-19—55% of US broadband households with a home security system are highly satisfied with their provider's response and 46% of households with traditional pay-TV services are highly satisfied with their provider. Overall NPS (net promoter score) is moving into positive territory for both pay-TV and broadband internet providers.

"Consumer habits are shifting, and these changes are dramatically impacting daily habits and purchase plans," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "The impact of COVID-19 is everywhere for consumers – everything from exercise to learning to communication and entertainment services – and this will affect the adoption of new devices and services in the home."

The CONNECTIONS™ Community will host multiple special networking events over the next three months, with networking sessions focused on the growing connected home market leading up to the main virtual conference on November 10-12. Sponsors include Sutherland Global Services, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Cox, Intellithings, Cirrent, Everise, MMB Networks, ServiceLive, Zen Ecosystems, Firedome, Inspire, Z-Wave, Aprilaire, Gadgeon, Sprosty Network, and Wi-Charge.

Visionary Speakers:

Samir Ahmad , Investment Manager, KPN Ventures

, Investment Manager, KPN Ventures Andrew Beach , VP, Community Technology, Mill Creek Residential

, VP, Community Technology, Mill Creek Residential Noopur Davis , EVP, Chief Product and Information Security Officer, Comcast

, EVP, Chief Product and Information Security Officer, Comcast Erika Diamond , VP, Utility and Market Services, EnergyHub

, VP, Utility and Market Services, EnergyHub Anne Ferguson , VP, Marketing, Alarm.com

, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com Oisin Hanrahan , Chief Product Officer, ANGI Homeservices , Co-founder & CEO, Handy

, Chief Product Officer, , Co-founder & CEO, Handy Rodney Harrell , PhD, VP, Livable Communities and Long-Term Services and Supports, AARP

, PhD, VP, Livable Communities and Long-Term Services and Supports, AARP Bob Kupbens , President, Chief Strategy and Product Officer, ADT

, President, Chief Strategy and Product Officer, ADT Jim Nye , Chief Product Operations Officer, Vivint Smart Home

, Chief Product Operations Officer, Vivint Smart Home Jai Thattil , Head, Marketing - Nokia Technologies , Nokia

Speakers:

Demetrios Barnes , Co-Founder and COO, SmartRent

, Co-Founder and COO, SmartRent Shawn Barry , VP, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com

, VP, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com Lee Bienstock , Global Head, Enterprise Partnerships, Google Devices and Services, Google

, Global Head, Enterprise Partnerships, Google Devices and Services, Google Peter Butler , GM, Everise

, GM, Everise Alan Coleman , Founder & CEO, Sweepr

, Founder & CEO, Sweepr Rob Conant , CEO, Cirrent

, CEO, Cirrent Tony Frangiosa , President & CEO, InstallerNet

, President & CEO, InstallerNet Stephanie Fuhrman , Managing Director, Global Innovation, Greystar

, Managing Director, Global Innovation, Greystar Abhay Gupta , Founder and CEO, Bidgely

, Founder and CEO, Bidgely Rob Hull , VP, Commercial Management, CUJO AI

, VP, Commercial Management, CUJO AI Sarah Jones , VP, Commercial Product, Best Buy Health / GreatCall

, VP, Commercial Product, Best Buy Health / GreatCall Sahas Katta, CEO, SmartCar

Girish Kumar , CTO, Gadgeon

, CTO, Gadgeon Tyson Marian , Chief Commercial Officer, Plume

, Chief Commercial Officer, Plume Sharon Mirsky , Co-founder & COO, Firedome

, Co-founder & COO, Firedome Felicite Moorman , CEO, STRATIS

, CEO, STRATIS James Muraca , VP, Product, Zen Ecosystems

, VP, Product, Zen Ecosystems Stellan Öhrn, Sales Director, BTEB IoT Connected Vehicles North America, Ericsson

Quinto Petrucci , VP Product Management, Nortek Security and Control

, VP Product Management, Nortek Security and Control Joe Teng , Program Manager, Austin Energy

, Program Manager, Matt Wolf , Head, Partnerships, SimpliSafe

, Head, Partnerships, SimpliSafe Mike Wajsgras , Executive Director, Innovation and Growth, Constellation Energy

Parks Associates surveys 10,000 broadband households each quarter, providing a rich data set with trending for at least five years. The firm will feature its market insights and consumer data throughout the event.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 24th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference is a virtual conference taking place November 10-12, preceded by six topical virtual sessions hosted in July-October. www.connectionsconference.com

