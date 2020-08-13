CONNECTIONS™ Features Insights From Parks Associates, Nokia, InstallerNet, SmartCar, Ericsson, and More in new Virtual Event Focused on the State of the Smart Home Market During COVID-19
55% of home security households are highly satisfied with their provider's response to COVID-19
Aug 13, 2020, 08:34 ET
DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will feature new consumer research and insights from industry leaders at the upcoming CONNECTIONS™ Community virtual events, taking place in August through November. The next session, "Connected Cars: Extending Functions in the Home," takes place August 19, with executives from Ericsson, InstallerNet, Nokia, and SmartCar exploring crossover use cases between the smart home and connected cars.
Parks Associates' latest consumer data shows home service providers score high marks for their response to COVID-19—55% of US broadband households with a home security system are highly satisfied with their provider's response and 46% of households with traditional pay-TV services are highly satisfied with their provider. Overall NPS (net promoter score) is moving into positive territory for both pay-TV and broadband internet providers.
"Consumer habits are shifting, and these changes are dramatically impacting daily habits and purchase plans," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "The impact of COVID-19 is everywhere for consumers – everything from exercise to learning to communication and entertainment services – and this will affect the adoption of new devices and services in the home."
The CONNECTIONS™ Community will host multiple special networking events over the next three months, with networking sessions focused on the growing connected home market leading up to the main virtual conference on November 10-12. Sponsors include Sutherland Global Services, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Cox, Intellithings, Cirrent, Everise, MMB Networks, ServiceLive, Zen Ecosystems, Firedome, Inspire, Z-Wave, Aprilaire, Gadgeon, Sprosty Network, and Wi-Charge.
Visionary Speakers:
- Samir Ahmad, Investment Manager, KPN Ventures
- Andrew Beach, VP, Community Technology, Mill Creek Residential
- Noopur Davis, EVP, Chief Product and Information Security Officer, Comcast
- Erika Diamond, VP, Utility and Market Services, EnergyHub
- Anne Ferguson, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com
- Oisin Hanrahan, Chief Product Officer, ANGI Homeservices, Co-founder & CEO, Handy
- Rodney Harrell, PhD, VP, Livable Communities and Long-Term Services and Supports, AARP
- Bob Kupbens, President, Chief Strategy and Product Officer, ADT
- Jim Nye, Chief Product Operations Officer, Vivint Smart Home
- Jai Thattil, Head, Marketing - Nokia Technologies, Nokia
Speakers:
- Demetrios Barnes, Co-Founder and COO, SmartRent
- Shawn Barry, VP, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com
- Lee Bienstock, Global Head, Enterprise Partnerships, Google Devices and Services, Google
- Peter Butler, GM, Everise
- Alan Coleman, Founder & CEO, Sweepr
- Rob Conant, CEO, Cirrent
- Tony Frangiosa, President & CEO, InstallerNet
- Stephanie Fuhrman, Managing Director, Global Innovation, Greystar
- Abhay Gupta, Founder and CEO, Bidgely
- Rob Hull, VP, Commercial Management, CUJO AI
- Sarah Jones, VP, Commercial Product, Best Buy Health / GreatCall
- Sahas Katta, CEO, SmartCar
- Girish Kumar, CTO, Gadgeon
- Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer, Plume
- Sharon Mirsky, Co-founder & COO, Firedome
- Felicite Moorman, CEO, STRATIS
- James Muraca, VP, Product, Zen Ecosystems
- Stellan Öhrn, Sales Director, BTEB IoT Connected Vehicles North America, Ericsson
- Quinto Petrucci, VP Product Management, Nortek Security and Control
- Joe Teng, Program Manager, Austin Energy
- Matt Wolf, Head, Partnerships, SimpliSafe
- Mike Wajsgras, Executive Director, Innovation and Growth, Constellation Energy
Parks Associates surveys 10,000 broadband households each quarter, providing a rich data set with trending for at least five years. The firm will feature its market insights and consumer data throughout the event.
About CONNECTIONS™
Parks Associates' 24th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference is a virtual conference taking place November 10-12, preceded by six topical virtual sessions hosted in July-October. www.connectionsconference.com
