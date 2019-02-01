Connell Bros. Changes Name, Introduces New CEO Role

"The name change to Connell honors the two brothers who founded the Company in 1898 and celebrates today's 1200 team members across Asia-Pacific and the United States," said Dr. Azita Owlia, president and new CEO of Connell. The rebranding reflects the Company's continued evolution through developing a strong and consistent platform across Asia-Pacific, with focus on deepening creativity, innovation and service. Its redesigned logo symbolizes its inclusive and high energy culture.

Owlia's appointment to president and CEO recognizes the strong strategic leadership and direction that she brings to the Company. She has pushed a company-wide, multiyear effort to build an innovative platform geared towards exceptional customer experience. Prior to joining Connell, Dr. Owlia served as a senior vice president at Bayer MaterialScience, currently known as Covestro. Owlia, based in San Francisco and Hong Kong, joined the Company in 2011 as vice president of North Asia.

"Azita has a proven track record of leading global companies through strategic change by focusing on integrity and shared values," said Wilbur-Ellis President and CEO John Buckley. "Her ability to grow specialty businesses is just one of the reasons I'm so confident in her abilities. I am honored and proud to have Dr. Owlia at the helm in this moment of evolution. I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to innovate for our employees, suppliers and customers."

Connell is a leading marketer and distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It brings outstanding insights and service to the Life and Industrial Science markets. Connell promotes a broad range of leading global manufacturers, its own formulated products, as well as extensive technical, marketing and supply chain expertise through 48 offices in 18 countries across Asia-Pacific and the United States. Connell is a company of Wilbur-Ellis. For more information, please visit www.connellworld.com.

Founded in 1921, the Wilbur-Ellis companies are leading international marketers and distributors of agricultural products, animal nutrition and specialty chemicals and ingredients. By developing strong relationships, making strategic market investments and capitalizing on new opportunities, the Wilbur-Ellis companies have continued to grow the business with sales now over $3 billion. www.wilburellis.com.

