Connelly & Company Management Ltd. Expands Capabilities with Yardi Voyager

SANTA BARBARA, Calif, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connelly & Company Management Ltd., a Calgary, Canada-based manager of multifamily properties, will perform multiple business operations with Yardi Voyager®, a single connected technology platform for property management.

Accessing customer account information, collecting fees and generating reports are among the operations that Connelly & Company will perform more easily with Yardi Voyager. Other new capabilities that Connelly & Company will gain include electronic fund payments and cloud data hosting.

"Yardi Voyager supports our initiative to eliminate as much paper from our operations as possible. Knowing that everything we need is easily accessible makes all of our jobs a lot simpler," said Marty Connelly, general manager for Connelly & Company.

He added, "The stature of Yardi® within the industry is such that our use of its property management and accounting systems for more than 25 years has helped us attract customers."

"Yardi is pleased to help Connelly & Company expand both its portfolio and the property management services that it delivers. Voyager can easily support any real estate company's operations framework, fostering opportunities for growth as new business needs emerge," said Peter Altobelli, vice president of sales and general manager for Yardi Canada.

Read how Yardi Voyager serves as an end-to-end platform for residential property management.

About Connelly & Company Management Ltd.

Connelly & Company Management Ltd. provides property management services in Calgary, Alberta. The company launched in 1980 with one property and has grown its portfolio to encompass more than 7,000 units at 120 properties. For more information, visit connellymanagement.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi