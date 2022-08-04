CONNER HOMES ANNOUNCES OPENING OF GREENBRIDGE COMMUNITY

Conner Homes' newest community, Altamura, offers 107 homes that give buyers the ultimate combination of style and function

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Homes, a homebuilder based in Bellevue that serves communities throughout Washington, today announced the upcoming grand opening of its newest community, Altamura. This 107-home neighborhood is settled in the Greenbridge master-planned community. Commuters can conveniently access public transportation to downtown Seattle, West Seattle, Capitol Hill and Bellevue.

The vibrant Greenbridge community features an elementary school, community center and library, and open space. Outdoor lovers can explore the nearby Westcrest Park, which features a pet-friendly, off leash dog park. The walkable community also showcases more than 80 pieces of public art. This community is served by the Highline School District, which includes White Center Heights, Cascade Middle School and Evergreen High School. There are additional opportunities for residents here to enroll at Raisbeck Aviation High School or to select from a large variety of private schools.

Altamura homes will range between 2,145 and 2,701 square feet and are priced from the high $700,000s, with first homes available in the $800,000's. Homebuyers can choose one of 10 floorplans, which include up to five bedrooms, 2.75 baths, two car garages, bonus rooms and fully fenced and landscaped yards. Each home is custom-designed with a classic "Seattle Style" architecture and features clean interiors and finishes, all hand-selected by professional interior designers to maintain each home's individuality. Depending on the model, the Altamura homes include either a spacious covered decks, patios or wrap-around porches.

"Altamura offers fresh floorplans and unique exterior designs that are emblematic of classic Seattle style architecture." said Michael Lorenz, President of Conner Homes. Homes styles include Modern Farmhouse, Craftsman, Foursquare, Tudor and Dutch Colonial. "Homeowners will enjoy the welcoming and diverse community of Greenbridge, all within a short drive of Downtown Seattle."

Prospective homebuyers can enjoy snacks and refreshments and tour the furnished model home and community at the Altamura Grand Opening, which will take place on Saturday, August 6th from 11 am to 4 pm. Model home and sales information is located 10058 4th Land SW in Seattle. Google Conner Homes at Altamura for directions.

Conner Homes has been building a variety of homes in the Pacific Northwest for over 60 years, making it the longest-standing local homebuilder in the region. Its designs prioritize natural light to create brighter, more welcoming spaces and incorporate eco-friendly technologies to minimize environmental impact.

For more information on new homes in Altamura or to make an appointment to tour the model home, call 1-888-302-1252 or visit https://www.connerhomes.com/communities/altamura.

About Conner Homes

At Conner Homes, homebuyers find something different. It's called strength of character. It's reflected in the homes Conner Homes builds, the communities they create, and the way they do business. As a local, multi-generational, family-owned business for over 60 years, Conner Homes shares the interests of their community in building homes responsibly, with an attention to design, a devotion to quality, and a level of integrity not found in the typical mass manufacturers. Their goal is to treat every customer with the kind of service that will make them a customer for life. That translates to a customer experience that's truly worth talking about. Learn more by visiting www.connerhomes.com

