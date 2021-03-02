Connexion Embarks on a Bold Rebranding Campaign

Among the many elements of their brand redesign; their website, logos, graphics, and correspondence, the most noteworthy component is the transition of the uncommon "Connexion" name to "CX".

Liz Paradise, Director of Marketing at Connexion, said, "When Connexion was first established, we wanted to market the uniqueness of our name to differentiate ourselves from other electrical distributors. With that differentiation successfully achieved, the shortening of our name to "CX" better aligns with the faster speed of our business and the growing digital needs of our clients."

David Rosenstein, President and CEO at Connexion, said, "Our teams have been working hard toward implementing our Vision 2020 strategy over the past several years. Our newly launched branding initiative will be an integral part of how we do business into the future."

Visit Connexion at www.CXconnect.com to begin exploring the new CX.

About Connexion

Connexion, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL is a privately held, independent provider of electrical equipment, supplies, and facility solutions. Their focus is to enable their clients to operate with greater efficiency, profitability, and safety.

