Connors Group Joins Kronos Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network And Kicks Off BevMo! Deployment And Integration Project

CANONSBURG, Pa., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CONNORS GROUP, announced today it has joined the Kronos Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network, a fast-growing ecosystem of organizations utilizing the revolutionary Workforce Dimensions solution and intelligent Kronos D5 platform to transform the employee experience and help reshape the future of workforce management.

"We are very excited about our status as a Kronos Technology Partner. The timing is perfect, as we are kicking off a deployment and integration project with BevMo!, the number one specialty beverage retailer on the west coast," said Nathan Steadman, Director at Connors Group. "We built engineered labor standards for BevMo! previously. Now, we're in the process of configuring Workforce Dimensions parameters inside of our LaborPro™ software platform; transferring the configuration and engineered labor standards directly into Workforce Dimensions and testing the output. This is huge benefit to having a direct integration between LaborPro™ and Kronos. Once complete, BevMo! will be live with an activity-based labor model."

"Connors Group and Kronos have been incredible partners throughout this whole process. The professionalism, product and technical knowledge are some of the best I've seen. We are looking forward to the ability to seamlessly push our store output into Kronos. We're able to have detailed standards with minimal maintenance/upkeep on the Kronos side," added Jessica Siwy, Senior Manager of Store Operations and Customer Service for BevMo!

"Workforce Dimensions is built on a completely open and extensible platform, enabling innovative integrations with partners, like Connors Group, that empower employees in ways that simply are not possible with legacy solutions," said Mike May, Senior Director, Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network, Kronos. "Providing a great technology experience not only drives user adoption, but it also helps organizations engage and retain their workforce."

