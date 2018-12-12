Conn's HomePlus enters New Orleans with three new stores in 2019

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN), the Houston-based specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics, announces expansion into the New Orleans market, opening three new Conn's HomePlus™ stores this year.

Beginning with a new location in the Manhattan Crossing shopping center in Harvey, located at 2424 Manhattan Blvd., the first store will open its doors to shoppers on Friday, Feb. 15. The Harvey store marks Louisiana's 8th Conn's HomePlus, bringing total operating units to 124 dotted across 14 states. The New Orleans expansion will continue in Slidell and Metairie in late June, with a grand opening event to celebrate the new stores scheduled for this summer.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in Louisiana," said Norm Miller, Conn's Chairman and CEO. "In addition to three new stores in New Orleans, we opened a second location in Baton Rouge, joining a store that is celebrating its 20th anniversary. This growth provides an opportunity for increased positive economic and philanthropic impact to the customers and communities in the area."

Offering area-residents a unique alternative for affordable home shopping, the new 45,000 sq. ft. Conn's HomePlus™ store showcases a variety of furniture, mattresses, top-of-the-line appliances, consumer electronics and home office products. Shoppers will also enjoy brand differentiators, including flexible payment plans tailored to individual needs. Whether customers have good credit, no credit or are working toward a specific credit goal, Conn's HomePlus can help make it happen.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 124 retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment; and

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

