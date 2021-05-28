Conn's HomePlus Enters Ocala, Florida

Expanding in Conn's HomePlus' newest state, the Ocala showroom brings Florida's operating units to seven, totaling 152 stores across 15 states. The new location opens doors to shoppers today, with a grand opening event celebration scheduled later this summer. Conn's HomePlus joins the community amid continued growth in Ocala, which was recently named the fifth fastest-growing city in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report .

"We are excited for the continued expansion of our Florida footprint, as we open our seventh store within the state in less than a year," said Norm Miller, Conn's HomePlus Chairman and CEO. "The new showroom in Ocala showcases our continued commitment to being a key player in the growing economy and we look forward to joining the community and helping our newest customers to Make It Happen."

Offering area-residents an alternative for affordable home goods shopping, the new Conn's HomePlus™ showroom boasts more than 34,000 square feet and showcases a variety of furniture, mattresses, top-of-the-line appliances, consumer electronics and home office products. Shoppers can also take advantage of the Conn's Low Payment Finder, offering flexible payment plans tailored to individual needs. Whether customers have good credit, no credit or are working toward a specific credit goal, they can Make it Happen with Conn's HomePlus.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 150+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment;

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories; and

At-home fitness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals and studio cycles.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

