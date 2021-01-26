Conn's HomePlus Enters Orlando with Two New Stores

Located in Orlando's Highland Lakes shopping center at 7407 West Colonial Drive and Colonial Plaza shopping center at 2628 East Colonial Drive, both stores will open doors to shoppers on Friday, Feb. 19, with a grand opening event celebration scheduled for this spring. The two stores mark Florida's fourth and fifth Conn's HomePlus showrooms, bringing total operating units to 151 locations across 15 states. Expansion will continue in Orlando later this year, bringing a total of four showrooms within the city.

"This is an exciting time for Conn's HomePlus," said Norm Miller, Conn's HomePlus Chairman and CEO. "The two new stores in Orlando are part of ongoing momentum to reach our customer base in Florida and provide an opportunity for increased positive economic impact for the communities in the area.

Offering area-residents an alternative for affordable home goods shopping, the new Conn's HomePlus™ showrooms boast more than 82,000 square feet combined and showcase a variety of furniture, mattresses, top-of-the-line appliances, consumer electronics and home office products. Shoppers can also take advantage of the Conn's Low Payment Finder, offering flexible payment plans tailored to individual needs. Whether customers have good credit, no credit or are working toward a specific credit goal, they can Make it Happen with Conn's HomePlus.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 150+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment;

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories; and

At-home fitness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals and studio cycles.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

