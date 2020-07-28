Conn's HomePlus enters Wichita Falls, Texas

Expanding in Conn's home state of Texas, the Wichita Falls showroom brings the state's operating units to 72, with a total of 143 stores across 14 states. The new location opens doors to shoppers on Friday, August 14th. Conn's HomePlus joins other business debuts as new shops, commercial developments and activities spring up across the city amid economic growth in the area.

"We are committed to playing a key role in the continued economic growth of our great home state," said Norm Miller, Conn's HomePlus Chairman and CEO. "The Wichita Falls location allows us to serve a new community and we look forward to connecting with the people who call this city home."

Offering area-residents an alternative for affordable home goods shopping, the new Conn's HomePlus™ store boasts more than 40,000 square feet and showcases a variety of furniture, mattresses, top-of-the-line appliances, consumer electronics and home office products. Shoppers will also enjoy brand differentiators, including flexible payment plans tailored to individual needs. Whether customers have good credit, no credit or are working toward a specific credit goal, Conn's HomePlus can help make it happen.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 140+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment; and

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

