Conn's HomePlus Teams Up with Hewlett Packard and Kavon Frazier for a Technology Caravan

HOUSTON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission of positively impacting the communities it serves, Houston-based specialty retailer, Conn Appliances, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) distributed 120 laptops to four schools in the Dallas Independent School District (ISD) on Thursday, May 8. The $85,000 in technology was donated by Hewlett Packard (HP), a California-based technology company with the vision to create products and services that make life better for everyone, everywhere. Dallas Cowboys Safety, Kavon Frazier, took part in the "Technology Caravan" to help inspire youth at each stop, encouraging students to make it happen in their lives, on and off the field.

"At Conn's HomePlus, we recognize today's youth as tomorrow's future," said Norm Miller, CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "Similar to our partners at HP, we believe in the power of modern technology. We hope our donation will help inspire students in the Dallas ISD to excel in academics and push themselves to new limits."

Each school received 30 laptops that will be used for a variety of purposes, including the establishment of a school-wide computer lab, mock court cases and teacher curriculum in the classroom. Technology Caravan beneficiaries include: Adelle Turner Elementary School, William H. Atwell Middle School, J.L. Patton High School and South Oak Cliff High School, impacting more than 2,600 students.

"HP is proud to work with Conn's, Dallas ISD and Kavon Frazier and Frazier Cares Foundation in this important community initiative for the Dallas ISD," said Quyen Phan, HP Sales Manager. "Education and the enrichment of learning through the application of technology is a cornerstone to building a better future for the next generation. Congratulations to Conn's HomePlus and Frazier Cares Foundation for making this happen for the children of the Dallas ISD. HP is thrilled to have participated."

As a special thanks for his community impact, Conn's Cares extended an additional $6,000 donation to Frazier Cares – a non-profit organization founded by Dallas Cowboys' safety, Kavon Frazier that provides a positive influence for children through events and community programs such as mentorship and summer football camps. Frazier believes in assisting youth in reaching their full potential both on and off the field, so they may become future leaders and make positive contributions to society.

The gift will help fund the organization's annual summer football camp, covering costs for 100 kids, who might not have been able to attend without the assistance.

"Frazier Cares is grateful to partner with Conn's HomePlus on this incredible program to provide Dallas ISD schools access to technology," said Frazier. "The donation allows these students the opportunity to learn necessary skills that will help them advance in their development and inspire them to achieve their dreams."

Initiatives facilitated through Conn's Cares, including more than $751,000 in donated funds and products, have been implemented by Conn's HomePlus for local, community-based, charitable organizations since the program's inception.

