ConnXus COO and GM Daryl Hammett Appointed to SIG Advisory Board

MASON, Ohio, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG (Sourcing Industry Group), the premier global sourcing association, has announced the appointment of ConnXus COO and General Manager Daryl Hammett to its advisory board. His three year term will begin May 2020.

"Daryl brings such amazing energy and passion to the sourcing industry; he is a tireless leader and loves to conquer new ideas and make them a reality," said Dawn Tiura, SIG CEO & President. "We are so pleased to have him accept this board position with Sourcing Industry Group (SIG)." He will be among a group of powerful industry executives from Axis Capital, Coupa, SAP Ariba, HERE Technologies and more.

Founded in 1991, SIG provides thought leadership, networking and training opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies. The SIG Advisory Board is made up of sourcing, procurement and outsourcing thought leaders from some of the most innovative and globally-recognized companies in the world. Board members serve a three-year term and provide advice and insight into the latest policies, procedures, member benefits and innovations which allow SIG to remain on the forefront of relevant topics.

"As a leader at a supplier management software company working to continually innovate amidst the drastic change and disruption unfolding in the industry, I know first hand how valuable a resource SIG is to the global sourcing community," Hammett said. "It is an honor to accept a position on their Advisory Board and I look forward to channeling my experience and insights to help guide their important work."

About Daryl Hammett

A highly regarded and influential mind in supplier relationship management software and procurement technologies, Daryl has been recognized as a Top COO by Cincinnati Business Courier for his significant achievements – leading cutting-edge advancements in software development at ConnXus - recently named a Top 50 Company to Know by Spend Matters. Hammett has also partnered with top procurement organizations to drive Supplier Risk education and Supplier Relationship Management and is certified in Supply Chain Management, Third-Party Risk Management and Intelligent Software Automation.

Daryl is a seasoned C-Suite business leader and thought leader. Prior to ConnXus, he spent 15 years as Senior Vice President and General Manager where he led US operations at Luxottica Group - a multi billion-dollar publicly-traded company, represented by brands such as LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Pearle Vision, Sears Optical, and Oakley. As a Certified Business and Executive Coach (CEC), he is an expert in Executive Team Alignment and administering and interpreting assessment tools including Herrmann Whole Brain Assessment, Situational Leadership, DiSC, and others. He employs his executive experience, leadership strategies, and coaching expertise to expand operational and team excellence. This leadership experience has been a great asset in his current role at ConnXus, a startup company that was recently recognized as one of the top software companies to watch by Spend Matters and has earned the rank of 1927 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. http://www.connxus.com/

SOURCE ConnXus