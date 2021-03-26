Conquer Launches New Revenue Engagement Solution for Modern Sales and Service Teams

Backed by over 15 years of engineering, Conquer is a trusted Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner for both Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365, two of the largest Customer Relationship Management (CRM) ecosystems. "Our solution has been built from the ground up within both Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365, rather than a separate platform," says Harris. "We know that this is where teams are working every day and see an opportunity to support the millions of sales and service users that log on to these CRMs."

With over 400 5-star reviews on the Salesforce AppExchange and the largest sales engagement (SEP) deployments within those ecosystems, Conquer is trusted by enterprise organizations such as ADP, Waste Management, VSP, and Toast.

By enhancing both sales engagement and customer experience through increased productivity, improved visibility, and greater operational agility—Conquer is working to solve critical requirements for modern revenue teams.

The company's timing is good. Industry research reveals that Sales Engagement Platforms (SEPs) comprise a $1.57 billion market. The category is expected to grow to $5.59 billion by 2023, according to Aragon Research. The overall cloud-based contact center market is projected to hit $36.1 billion by 2025, up from $11.5 billion in 2020--a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%.

The sales process has changed dramatically over the last year due to shut-downs and work-from-home orders. Many sellers transitioned into digital-first sales models. However, enterprises are still struggling to enable sales and service teams in this new business environment. As Gartner, the industry analyst firm, noted, 41% of sales leads believe focusing on enablement to support virtual selling is the most critical success factor for their organizations in the next six months. Forty-nine percent of this group also believe that accelerating early pipeline and lead generation and management are most critical to their success in the coming six months. These are the challenges that Conquer addresses.

Buyer expectations have also changed over the last year. They now expect a more personalized, consistent experience and the ability to form a relationship with the company. Unfortunately, most of today's tech remains segmented, leading to operational issues, duplicate data, and compliance challenges that destroy the ability to provide customers with a seamless, personalized buying experience.

Conquer's technology solves these problems. The solution makes it simple to plan, execute, and optimize every customer interaction directly within the CRM platform that businesses already use today. This eliminates the data silos and complex integration issues created by other platforms and provides buyers with the connected experience they expect.

Conquer is a comprehensive communications solution that includes Conquer Voice, Call Flows, Conquer Email with O-Auth for both Gmail and Outlook 365, Conquer Text, Conquer Social, and Conquer Integrations, as well as Conquer Outcomes & Analytics. The system makes it easy to deliver a cohesive, consistent customer experience. It helps teams simplify and enhance the human process of building business, giving sellers the context they need to position themselves as trusted advisors. Leveraging Conquer to demonstrate an understanding of customer's needs, teams gain the agility and insights to win, expand, and retain customers.

"Revenue teams need end-to-end solutions that are simple, secure, and easy to scale, now more than ever. It has become clear to us that meaningful revenue engagement across both sales and service relies on these two principles: context and agility," Harris said. "Conquer is more than just a new name and logo. This rebrand represents our product's total transformation and a deeper understanding of what revenue teams need to conquer their day."

