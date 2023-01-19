Conquer Named a "Leader" in Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement, 2023

RENO, Nev., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conquer, a leading provider of Sales Enablement solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc . in the "Leader" section of the Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2023.

Aragon Research points to Conquer's Salesforce-native architecture, which allows for all activities to be captured automatically in the CRM, as a key strength for its leadership position. "This saves significant time and also means that enterprises don't have to acquire separate activity update offerings."

Another key strength highlighted includes enterprise-friendly guided selling functionality that "allows reps to focus on the prospects, deals, and customers that need attention first. Reps are prompted with the next best steps, open touchpoints, call scripts, and field updates specific to the sales process defined inside CRM."

"SEPs have become a de facto part of the sales enablement stack and have a defined set of capabilities," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst, Aragon Research. "Small and large enterprises have realized that generic office tools do not provide the levels of productivity that sales teams need, nor do they interface with CRM platforms, which is critical."

The Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms evaluated 15 technology providers that allow an enterprise to manage all aspects and touchpoints of the sales process. "Leaders" are noted as having comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand and perform effectively against those strategies.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

Aragon Research "Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2023" by Jim Lundy, CEO, Aragon Research, January 12th, 2023. © 2023 Aragon Research, Inc. and/or its Affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

About Conquer

Conquer makes selling smarter by delivering intelligent sales insight, engagement, and automation. Conquer works from a single pane of glass inside Salesforce to connect your sellers with your economic buyers faster, with less effort, and better results.

The Conquer Cadence Sales Engagement Platform enables sellers to:

Reach and close buyers faster by combining enterprise grade voice and omnichannel communications with smart follow-up cadences.

by combining enterprise grade voice and omnichannel communications with smart follow-up cadences. Gain visibility and drive rep efficiency without relying on rep data input through automated logging of all rep activities without application switching in a "single pane of glass" in Salesforce.com.

without relying on rep data input through automated logging of all rep activities without application switching in a "single pane of glass" in Salesforce.com. Close more revenue with less ramp up and training through guided selling with real-time delivery of competitive battlecards and objection responses.

through guided selling with real-time delivery of competitive battlecards and objection responses. Understand your revenue generation process at a deeper level with Conquer's intelligent reporting correlating every rep action to closed-won opportunities.

