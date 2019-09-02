Conrad Hotels & Resorts Expands its Footprint in Northeast China with the Opening of Conrad Shenyang

"We are thrilled to launch Conrad Shenyang in this historic and industrial city of Northeast China, bringing new vitality that rejuvenates the region's tourism market," said Qian Jin, area president for Greater China and Mongolia, Hilton." We are seeing promising momentum in the revitalization and development of Shenyang's business environment as well as its influence on surrounding areas. We are confident that this opening is the perfect opportunity to expand our luxury portfolio as the brand's second opening in China within one month, further strengthening our commitment to the China market."

"We are delighted to partner Hilton and Conrad Hotels & Resorts for this landmark opening," said Adriel Chan, executive director, Hang Lung Properties." Conrad Shenyang marks a new phase for Forum 66, reaffirming its status as the city's most coveted address. We are excited to witness the opening of Conrad Shenyang, as it builds on our customer-centric vision of delivering one-of-a-kind experiences to our customers, tenants and business partners."

Conrad Shenyang is conveniently located near administrative bureaus, high-end retail shops and entertainment venues. Guests can travel across the city with ease with a metro station located right beneath the building. Shenyang North Railway Station is less than three kilometers away and Shenyang Railway Station is six kilometers away by car or public transportation.

"We are pleased to expand the Conrad brand's presence in Northeast China with the opening of Conrad Shenyang, a modern oasis for global travelers," said Martin Rinck, executive vice president and global head, Luxury & Lifestyle Group, Hilton." This property will set a new standard for smart luxury travel in Shenyang, through a contemporary and respectful interpretation of the past, reflected in large and sophisticated spaces, diverse dining experiences and unmatched city views."

SOPHISTICATED DESIGN

Designed by three renowned architecture firms - Wilson Associates, Indulge and Strickland - the property reflects the character of Shenyang, a city of duality. The merging of past with present is mirrored in the hotel's sleek spaces, while integrating historically inspired details and craftsmanship.

Conrad Shenyang's 315 guest rooms, which include 37 suites, are the largest in the city, starting at 51 square meters. The rooms feature elegant design - with soft neutral tones, textured stone and timber with bronze detailing – modern amenities and unobstructed views of Shenyang's skyline. Equipped with the latest smart and thoughtful technology, every room is a true retreat, with heated bathroom floors and towel racks – the first of its kind in the city – as well as a fully automated washlet and a Nespresso machine. Guests staying in suites and executive rooms can enjoy a separate registration desk as well as Executive Lounge access for complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea and evening cocktails.

The property's leisure amenities include an expansive wellness gallery with spa treatment rooms, a children's playroom and a spacious multi-function room for a series of fitness classes such as aerial yoga, aerobics, Pilates, TRX training, and dance. Conrad Shenyang also offers a gym, as well as a heated indoor pool and whirlpool that over look the city.

EXCEPTIONAL DINING

Conrad Shenyang has six food and beverage venues that cater to every guest with diverse menus, ranging from bold specialties to classic comfort food, and state-of-the-art design concepts. The restaurants and bars, which are located around the property from the ground level to the top floors where diners can enjoy stunning panoramic views, include:

Inspired by the Kangxi Dictionary, the restaurant ARCHIVE is designed in a library mezzanine concept, reflective of the cultural heritage of the Qing Dynasty. The restaurant serves an extensive Asian and Western buffet as well as a-la-carte options featuring healthy and organic food throughout the day. Guests can explore the variety of dishes on offer in each "library nook" or enjoy meals amongst oversized classic book cabinets, artistically adorned with delicate ceramic tableware and utensils.

Adjoining this is the lobby lounge, GALLERY , where a dramatic bar steals the show, resembling a tree beautifully sculpted out of polished brass. Hovering above the bar is a captivating sculptural glass chandelier in the shape of floating pages of a book, representing the symbolic paper element of the Qing Dynasty, creating dancing lights overhead. Guests can enjoy the views over afternoon tea or evening cocktails from skilled mixologists.

At LINK, an oversized grill stands out at this specialty restaurant serving premium meats and seafood. Tall screens woven with timber and shimmering brass provide an intimate dining experience.

On the fourth floor, fashionable Chinese restaurant MAN offers traditional Sichuan cuisine and local Northeast Chinese favorites in an ancient Chinese garden environment composed of four architectural elements: courtyard, corridor, residence and pavilion.

Located in the wellness gallery, FRESH serves energizing smoothies crafted with the season's best fruits and vegetables.

For guests on-the-go, H66K (HOOK) prepares snacks to-go in environmentally friendly packaging.

MODERN SPACES AND SMART MEETINGS

Conrad Shenyang features 1,999 square meters of modern, sophisticated meeting space that can accommodate up to 1,520 guests for a range of events. All function rooms are equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment and dedicated entrances. The 1,000 square meter grand ballroom, equipped with five projector screens and five 14,500-luman LCD screens, can host up to 500 guests and the conference room, an especially versatile space with natural light and access to an outdoor terrace, can seat up to 200 attendees. Pre-function space is also available with plush seating and stylish décor that invites guests to mingle.

Conrad Shenyang is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 17 world-class brands. Members who book directly through the preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Hilton Honors Points and money to book a stay, free standard Wi-Fi and an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else.

To celebrate the hotel's opening, Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 Points per night for bookings from September 1 to December 31, 2019, when booking directly with Hilton. In addition, when booking at our "Best Available Rate" all guests can enjoy one complimentary Buffet Breakfast at Archive restaurant when booking a Deluxe or Premier room, or one complimentary Buffet Dinner at Archive restaurant when booking an Executive or Suite room for bookings from September 1 to November 30, 2019, and stays from September 1 to December 31, 2019.

Conrad Shenyang is located at 1-1 Qing Nian Ave, Shenhe District, Shenyang, Liaoning, 110063, China.

For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit www.conradshenyang.conradhotels.com or call +86 24 83868888.

