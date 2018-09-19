Consciousness Economy to Host Inaugural Women's Purpose Retreat

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consciousness Economy (www.consciousness-economy.com/) today announced its inaugural Women's Purpose Retreat (www.consciousness-economy.com/womens-retreat), developed to empower and encourage C-Level / senior, female executives to effect change in both their personal and professional lives. Led by Jessica Joines, Founder of Consciousness Economy, the retreat will take place September 23-25 in Atlanta, GA. The carefully curated retreat will bring together women leaders who are committed to leading and living with purpose.

Jessica Joines, Founder & CEO, Consciousness Economy

The Women's Purpose Retreat will explore important purpose topics including gender equality, female empowerment, employee wellbeing and the power of corporate values to drive impact. Attendees will be challenged to "dare to believe" by pushing the boundaries of personal change to become more effective leaders and mentors. Participants can expect to receive, among other key learnings:

INSPIRATION: Inspirational speakers, motivating workshops and intimate panel conversations.

TRANSFORMATION: A process of self-discovery and personal development to become more deeply connected to their own purpose and in turn a better leader.

ACTION PLANNING: Actionable learnings to accelerate purpose at their companies.

"Recent studies show, companies who have a higher sense of purpose are fueling economic growth and driving greater profit, with women often leading the charge," said Jessica Joines, Founder of Consciousness Economy. "However, purpose starts with the individual. When leaders are more deeply connected to their own purpose, the impact they drive multiplies. That's why, in addition to focusing on business purpose, we're providing attendees with a personal transformation experience – to push past barriers and advance and their own development. At this transformational time in society where women are at the forefront of change, we are excited to host the first annual Women's Purpose Retreat."

This year's retreat features speakers including:

Suzy Batiz, Creator and CEO of POO~POURRI

Suzy Batiz ignored her instincts and played by the "rules" for the first four decades of her life. It was her second bankruptcy at 40 that propelled her on a spiritual quest, where she discovered the lost art of tapping the body for stored creativity and ideas. So, she threw the rulebook out for good and founded POO~POURRI in a way that was, well, radical.

Dr. Tasneem Bhatia MD (Dr. Taz MD)

Dr. Taz is board-certified in integrative medicine, pediatrics, holistic medicine and a wellness expert, specializing in women's health, weight loss, hair loss, thyroid conditions, nutrition and family wellness. As founder of CentreSpringMD, voted Atlanta's Best Integrative Medicine facility, Dr. Taz offer patients the best of conventional, integrative, functional, holistic and Chinese medicine to get to the root of their health issues. She is the author of "What Doctors Eat," "The 21 Day Belly Fix" and the breakthrough best-seller "Super Woman RX." Dr Taz is frequently featured in numerous media outlets including The Today Show, the Doctors, Dr. Oz and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Nilima Bhat

Nilima Bhat is a facilitator of personal transformation, coaching individuals and organizations in their quest for conscious evolution. She is an international speaker and trainer on organizational culture, conscious business, women in leadership, and self-awareness for work-life balance, as well as Indian wisdom and wellness traditions.

Jennifer Willey, CEO and Founder Wet Cement

Jennifer Willey is the founder and CEO of Wet Cement (www.wet-cement.com), supporting business growth and evolution by providing leadership development and gender equality program design among other services focused on business innovation to drive results. With over 25 years of corporate experience, Willey's industry knowledge enables her to help individuals achieve their potential and organizations develop strategic plans and programs to create inclusive and successful teams.

The Women's Purpose Retreat is presented by: Kindred Lane (www.kindredlane.com), an Atlanta-based premier business resource, guiding clients in purpose advisory, spark coaching and conscious business learning experiences; and Rakuten (https://global.rakuten.com/corp/), a global innovation company dedicated to creating value through innovation and entrepreneurship.

"I am thrilled to collaborate on such a powerful event for the Atlanta business community and beyond," said Elaine Dinos, Founder & CEO of Kindred Lane LLC. "The Atlanta business community is collectively solving for purpose and this is an ideal way to further accelerate the great work already in process. Women leaders are craving the chance to come together for their own personal growth and to accelerate their organization's path to purpose."

For more information on The Women's Purpose Retreat, visit https://www.consciousness-economy.com/womens-retreat.

ABOUT CONSCIOUSNESS ECONOMY

The Consciousness Economy is a strategic advisory firm that leverages purpose as a core growth strategy. Through customized consulting and on-site training, we help companies discover and implement a strategic, profitable approach to social purpose. We don't believe purpose is something that should "rolled out." Company workforces are made up of unique, individual purpose drivers. That's why our specialty is connecting individual employee purpose to the larger corporate goals. Founded by marketing veteran Jessica Joines, the Consciousness Economy is based in New York City.

