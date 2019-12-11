ConsejoSano Named Top 50 In Digital Health For Most Devoted To Promoting Health Equity

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsejoSano , a multicultural patient engagement platform for payers, providers and health systems, announced today that it has received the Top 50 In Digital Health honor for Most Devoted To Promoting Health Equity. Hosted by Rock Health, Fenwick & West, Goldman Sachs, and Pacific Western Bank, the annual accolade recognizes leading individuals and organizations dedicated to bringing technological advancements to healthcare.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by the digital health community and such a distinguished group of organizations," said Abner Mason, ConsejoSano Founder and CEO. "I also thank our entire team at ConsejoSano for their dedication to our mission."

Within the Top 50, a number of individuals and organizations are awarded through nominations from the digital health community for making exceptional progress in driving resources, attention, and innovation toward a better healthcare system. Past honorees include Google Ventures, Apple, Oscar Health, and Cityblock Health. In addition to ConsejoSano, HT4M , a nonprofit Co-Founded by Mason, was also honored as Nonprofit Of The Year.

"I'm equally thrilled to see HT4M acknowledged as a Top 50 organization," added Mason. "It's been an exciting year for both HT4M and ConsejoSano."

Operating since 2014, ConsejoSano provides culturally and linguistically-tailored patient engagement and care navigation solutions to payers, providers and health systems serving Medicare, Medicaid and underserved populations. It is currently the only healthcare engagement solution designed to address the needs of multicultural patients in the country. Company executives will attend the Top 50 in Digital Health honoree dinner in January 2020, held during the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The full Top 50 list can be viewed here .

About ConsejoSano

ConsejoSano is a patient engagement platform that helps connect payers, providers and health systems with their multicultural Medicaid and Medicare patient populations. The company utilizes multi-channel engagement tools to reach patients in a culturally relevant way that increases engagement, lowers costs, and improves health outcomes. For more information, visit www.consejosano.com

