Conserva Irrigation Debuts In Utah And Expands Across Colorado And Texas

RICHMOND, Va., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conserva Irrigation, the only national outdoor irrigation company founded on the concept of water conservation, announced today the addition of seven new territories. Despite economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19, Conserva Irrigation continues to grow and will now welcome four new franchisees to the system, expanding across Texas and Colorado, as well as debuting in Utah. Partnering with franchisees possessing corporate and maintenance experience, the smart irrigation leader is slated to expand throughout the following territories:

Fort Collins, CO and Southeast Denver, CO

and Southern Salt Lake City, UT

North Frisco, TX

With the addition of seven territories in three states, Conserva Irrigation has now grown its footprint across 90+ territories in markets throughout the country. As a result of a strong company culture and recession-resistant franchise model, the brand's sales were up 65% YOY in Q1 and Conserva Irrigation has surpassed revenue goals for the year by 20% YOY.

"We've been fortunate enough to sustain success during the economic downturn because of continued strong consumer demand for our services, the ability to continue to operate as an essential service, our hardworking franchisees, technicians and corporate staff. We're looking forward to launching in our newest territories," said Russ Jundt, founder of Conserva Irrigation. "As our new territories launch, we'll being hiring technicians, which will provide employment opportunities for those looking for a career in smart irrigation. It's been a challenging time for all of us, but our culture and togetherness has helped everyone pull through and we believe that's a major part of why entrepreneurs want to join this brand."

To quickly on board new franchisees, Conserva Irrigation has launched a virtual franchisee training that includes in-depth videos showing franchisees how to use the equipment. Sample equipment is shipped to the franchisee directly, so the training is interactive and engaging. In addition, to ensure proper social distancing measures are met as each territory opens, Conserva Irrigation is now utilizing contactless payment, as well as wiping down equipment consistently, limiting vehicles to one person and enforcing frequent handwashing and sanitization. All technicians must also stand 6-feet apart from one another and the customer.

Conserva Irrigation is looking to expand further throughout the United States and is seeking single- and multi-unit operators with a range of experience levels, as well as those looking for add-on or conversion business opportunities. Potential franchisee candidates should be willing to initially invest between $81,800 and $102,250. Incentives are also available for veterans, multi-territory agreements and those with existing businesses or are an employee of an existing franchisee.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Conserva Irrigation, visit ConservaIrrigation.com, IrrigationFranchise.com or OutdoorLivingBrands.com .

About Conserva Irrigation

Founded as a franchise in 2017, Conserva Irrigation is the only national outdoor irrigation company founded on the principle of water conservation. The brand is part of Outdoor Living Brands, a market-leading franchisor of premium residential and commercial outdoor living services. With 90+ territories operating across the country and growing, Conserva Irrigation is helping home and business owners reduce water consumption through its use of a proprietary irrigation auditing system and water-efficient irrigation products. Conserva Irrigation recently debuted on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2020 Franchise 500 list at #296, followed by recognition in Entrepreneur's 2020 Top New Franchises list at #7 and among Financial Times' 2020 America's Fastest Growing Companies list. For more information about Conserva Irrigation, visit https://www.conservairrigation.com/ or OutdoorLivingBrands.com.

Contact:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Conserva Irrigation

Related Links

http://www.conservairrigation.com

