Conserva Irrigation Eclipses 100 Territories with Expansion in Oregon, Texas and Pennsylvania

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conserva Irrigation, the only national outdoor irrigation company founded on the concept of water conservation, announced today it has eclipsed 100 territories and signed franchise agreements to grow in Northwest Portland, Oregon; Dallas / Fort Worth, Texas; Northwest Houston, Texas; and Delaware Valley, Pennsylvania. Now operating in 107 territories across the country, the largest franchisor in the irrigation industry is prepared for explosive growth in 2021.

"This is an exciting achievement for Conserva Irrigation and despite a turbulent year filled with plenty of obstacles, we've been able to grow our footprint to more than 100 territories across the country," said Russ Jundt, founder of Conserva Irrigation. "Our company offers the best product and service in the industry and it's our passion for finding a solution to water waste that has allowed us to stand out as a leader. We're eager to continue this momentum in 2021."

Labeled as an essential business amid the pandemic, Conserva Irrigation's rapid growth can be credited to innovation, teamwork and culture, as well as Jundt's creation of a proprietary process to audit irrigation systems. The "System Efficiency Score" rates the water efficiency of a system based on a numerical scale allowing for homeowners to understand how much water their sprinkler systems are wasting, as well as what improvements need to be made to reduce water consumption and lower water bills.

In addition to helping customers save water, Conserva Irrigation operates underneath the Outdoor Living Brands umbrella and remains the only environmentally responsible irrigation company with a franchise business model focused primarily on providing repair and maintenance services for commercial and residential sprinkler systems.

"It's been a privilege to be part of Conserva Irrigation's journey and we feel fortunate that the unprecedented events in 2020 haven't impeded our franchisees' success," said Chris Grandpre, chairman & CEO of Outdoor Living Brands. "Conserva Irrigation operates in an industry that has grown to more than $7B in revenue and its always been our vision to build this brand into an industry leader and the household name around the country. Reaching 100 territories in just over three years is just another step in achieving that goal. Our goals for 2021 include opening another 50 territories adding to Conserva Irrigation's footprint across the United States."

In addition to reaching its newest milestone, Conserva Irrigation recently jumped more than 1,400 spots in this year's Inc. 5000 ranking, which lists companies based on their percentage of revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. In addition, Conserva Irrigation experienced its highest sales months in June and July 2020 since the company's inception in 2010. With a successful track record and growing number of franchisees, Conserva Irrigation has remained nimble to sustain company growth and even launched a virtual franchisee training this year that includes in-depth videos showing franchisees how to use the irrigation equipment while maintaining social distancing requirements.

Conserva Irrigation is looking to expand further throughout the United States and is seeking single- and multi-unit operators with a range of corporate experience, as well as those looking for add-on or conversion business opportunities. Incentives are also available for veterans, multi-territory agreements and those with existing businesses.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Conserva Irrigation, visit ConservaIrrigation.com, IrrigationFranchise.com or OutdoorLivingBrands.com

About Conserva Irrigation

Founded as a franchise in 2017, Conserva Irrigation is the only national outdoor irrigation company founded on the principle of water conservation. The brand is part of Outdoor Living Brands, a market-leading franchisor of premium residential and commercial outdoor living services. With 107 territories operating across the country and growing, Conserva Irrigation is helping home and business owners reduce water consumption through its use of a proprietary irrigation auditing system and water-efficient irrigation products. Conserva Irrigation recently debuted on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2020 Franchise 500 list at #296, followed by recognition in Entrepreneur's 2020 Top New Franchises list at #7. Additionally, the brand was recognized among Financial Times' 2020 America's Fastest Growing Companies list and the Inc. 5000 2020 ranking. For more information about Conserva Irrigation, visit https://www.conservairrigation.com/ or OutdoorLivingBrands.com.

