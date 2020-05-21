Conservis Farm Software & Red Wing Software Announce Easy Accounting Data Import

Analyze farm costs and revenue with a full financial picture.

Improve overall financial accuracy within Conservis.

Remove manual data entry.

"When we sync our accounting data into Conservis, it ties everything together because Conservis does an excellent job of tracking our inputs, whether it's inventory or field applications," stated Kim Brown, Financial Specialist, Cornerstone Family Farms. "To be able to put our financials on top of that to see the whole picture of how our operation is doing financially and operationally has been great."

Most users import expense and revenue information from a CenterPoint profit and loss statement, although the import is customizable and allows any data fields to be imported. Using the import option consists of mapping expense and income categories one time only, taking about ten minutes. Once the initial mapping is done, the data is imported monthly, or whenever is desired by the farmer and takes about three minutes.

"Having a complete financial picture in Conservis allows a high-level glance of what is going on," said Kim Brown, Financial Specialist, Cornerstone Family Farms. "You can dig down into the details if you want to, but it gives you a broad picture of where your operation was, where it is, and where you expect it to go. Having the tools to compare your 2019 budget to 2020, and then forecasting into 2021 and having it all together on one page is invaluable."

"The collaboration between the CenterPoint and Conservis software platforms provides an accurate source of data sharing, without the need for reentering data. It allows the producer to have an accurate analysis of their operation at any given time," said Matt Hilton, Sales Consultant, Red Wing Software.

The Easy Data Import capability works with most accounting systems and is part of the robust financial management tools being developed in partnership with industry leaders.

About Conservis

Conservis is the leading independent farm management service, providing growers the digital tools and farm management software needed for success. The web and mobile platforms deliver comprehensive planning tools, real-time data capture and insightful analytics to support better decision making and efficient reporting. Conservis was founded in 2009 with and for farmers in the permanent and row crop markets, and is dedicated to advancing the business of agriculture.

About Red Wing Software

Red Wing Software Inc. , founded in 1979, develops, integrates and supports the accounting and financial management needs of small- to mid-sized businesses, agribusinesses, non-profits, and municipals across North America. For more information on Red Wing Software products, including CenterPoint Accounting, CenterPoint Accounting for Agriculture, CenterPoint Fund Accounting, CenterPoint Payroll, CenterPoint Depreciation, and Red Wing Tax Forms, call 1-800-732-9464.

Media Contact:

Kristen Johnson

[email protected]

SOURCE Conservis

Related Links

https://conservis.ag

