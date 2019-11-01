DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consigas, the Cyber Security Consultants, today announced it received the Palo Alto Networks EMEA Excellence in Training Award.



Announced during the Palo Alto Networks Sales Kickoff 2020 in Las Vegas, these annual awards are presented to an elite group of NextWave partners that, over the past 12 months, have excelled in the following areas:

Consigas Awarded the Palo Alto Networks' EMEA Excellence in Training Award for 2019

Customer Satisfaction : Evaluation scores rank Consigas as one of the top-rated training partners

: Evaluation scores rank Consigas as one of the top-rated training partners Enablement: Number of trained Palo Alto Networks customers and partners

Number of trained Palo Alto Networks customers and partners Engagement: Nominated by the Palo Alto Networks team

"We are very pleased to have received the EMEA Excellence in Training award for the second time and want to thank especially our trainer. Customers tell us that their experience as security consultants, designing, implementing and supporting Palo Alto Networks' solutions daily, makes all the difference to the training," said Lars Meyer, Technical Director/Co-Founder, Consigas. "We have innovated training by virtualising the classroom and providing instructor-led online training that makes learning more effective and flexible. Receiving the Palo Alto Networks EMEA Excellence in Training award means a lot to us, as it recognises the effectiveness of our online teaching method."

"We are fully committed to helping our partners secure the enterprise, cloud and future together," said Karl Soderlund, senior vice president of Worldwide Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. "Today's customers need trusted advisors, our NextWave partners, to successfully navigate the rapidly changing and complex security landscape. We're proud to recognize Consigas on their EMEA Excellence in Training Award for delivering valuable business outcomes and helping our mutual customers protect their digital way of life."

For more information on Consigas, please visit this page. For more information on Palo Alto Networks, please visit this page.

About Consigas

Consigas is a Cyber Security Solution Provider specialised on Palo Alto Networks. With over nine years' experience in working with Palo Alto Networks, Consigas has gained a unique field experience. We not only provide security, but we enable our customers to defend themselves from a rapidly changing threat landscape through consultancy and training for Palo Alto Networks.

Media Contact:

Lydia Meyer

Phone: (669) 220-6685

Related Images

palo-alto-networks-excellence-in.jpg

Palo Alto Networks Excellence in Training Award

Consigas Awarded the Palo Alto Networks' EMEA Excellence in Training Award for 2019

Related Links

Palo Alto Networks Training

Palo Alto Networks Best Practices

SOURCE Consigas

Related Links

https://www.consigas.com

