Consilium Staffing Supports Vogel Alcove By Donating 858 Snack Bags To Help Feed Homeless Children

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilium Staffing, a premier locum tenens healthcare staffing firm bringing doctors and advanced practitioners to facilities nationwide, announced the overwhelming success of a recent philanthropic donation. Through Consilium Cares, the firm's dedicated philanthropic initiative, Consilium Staffing provided 858 "Bye-Bye Bags" to Vogel Alcove, a nonprofit established to support children of Dallas-area homeless families. The bags were filled with ready-to-eat, non-perishable snacks and drinks.

"These snack sacks provide additional nutrition when the children are away from Vogel Alcove, helping to bridge the gap between meals," explained Heather Bradford, Director of Special Events and Volunteers. "We also use Bye-Bye bags when families drop by with hungry kids, or when we know one of our families will not be receiving dinner at their shelter."

Consilium's original intent was to provide 100 Bye-Bye Bags, but employees exceeded expectations by donating an additional 758 additional bags filled with the requested items.

"Consilium's employees stepped up in a phenomenal way," said Matthew Baade, Executive Vice President of Consilium. "Not only did they donate the vital items Vogel Alcove's children need for their health and wellness, but they also decorated and filled each bag to provide a loving personal touch."

ABOUT CONSILIUM STAFFING

Consilium Staffing is a locum tenens company offering temporary healthcare providers to medical facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit Consilium Staffing and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

ABOUT VOGEL ALCOVE

Vogel Alcove is a nonprofit organization with the goal of helping young children overcome the lasting and traumatic effects of homelessness. It is our vision that every child in our community has a home, a self-sufficient family, and a foundation for success in school and life. Programs include Early Childhood Services, School-Age services, Mental Health Services, Health Services & Family Support. For more, visit Vogel Alcove.

