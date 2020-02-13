Consistent Efforts to Find Effective Drugs is Driving Growth of Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market to Valuation of ~US$ 32 bn by 2027, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has been keen following the developments happening across the global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market. According to the research report published by TMR, the market is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of ~6% for the given period of forecast ranging from 2019 to 2027. With this rate of development, the global market for multiple sclerosis drugs is expected to reach a valuation worth ~US$31.5 bn by the end of 2027. In 2019, the market was valued ~US$20 bn.

In recent years, there has been a strong prevalence of multiple sclerosis. This factor coupled with growing geriatric population across key regional segments, and growing awareness about the disease are a few factors that are helping to drive the development of the global multiple sclerosis drugs market.

Key Findings in the Research Report:

The global market for multiple sclerosis is broadly divided in terms of disease type, route of administration, distribution channel, drug class, and region

Based on type of disease, the market is further segmented into progressive-relapsing MS (PRMS), secondary-progressive MS (SPMS), primary-progressive MS (PPMS), and relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS). The segment of RRMS is expected to dominate the global market in coming years

In terms of route of administration, the multiple sclerosis drugs market is being dominated by the sub-segment of parenteral route of administration. The segment is expected to have a promising CAGR due to the fact that nearly 75% to 85% of patients suffering from RRMS

of patients suffering from RRMS Of the different types of distribution channel such as online pharmacies and hospital pharmacies, the segment of retail pharmacies & drug stores is projected to have a more promising rate of growth

In terms of drugs class, the interferon beta segment accounted for a larger market share in 2018. However, the segment of monoclonal antibodies is expected to emerge as a stronger drug class segment in the near future.

Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market – Key Driving Factors

One of the major driving factors for the development of the global multiple sclerosis drugs market is the considerable growth in the number of projects focusing on research and development of new treatment methods for tackling the disease

The key stakeholders in the market are pouring in significant amount of investment for development of new drugs with improved efficiency and minimal side effects. Funding from both private as well as public sector is beneficial for the overall development of the global market

In recent years, the new medications have been able to slow down the spread and effect of multiple sclerosis. With increasing awareness about the new treatment methods, the market is experiencing a solid impetus in recent years, thus driving its overall growth

Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market – Key Restraining Factors

Even though the market is developing at a great pace, there are a few factors that are expected create some challenges in future. The key stakeholders in the global multiple sclerosis drugs market must be aware of these challenges and be ready with viable solutions to minimize their effect. One big concern for the market has been the lack of treatment method or drugs that can completely cure multiple sclerosis. Though the efforts of the all the research and development activities are focused on development of such drugs, the slowness of the process may pose a problem for the overall growth of the market.

Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market – Regional Outlook

Of the different regional segments of the global multiple sclerosis drugs market, the region of North America accounts for a dominant share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the favorable reimbursement policies and presence of a robust medical infrastructure. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of disease and early availability new drugs are some of the other key growth factors for the region

accounts for a dominant share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the favorable reimbursement policies and presence of a robust medical infrastructure. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of disease and early availability new drugs are some of the other key growth factors for the region Asia Pacific segment is expected to show a promising rate of growth in the near future. Emerging economies such as India and China are expected to invest in development of their domestic healthcare infrastructure which will be likely to help the growth of the multiple sclerosis drugs market in the region

Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market – Competitive Landscape

There are numerous notable brands operating in the global multiple sclerosis drugs market. These companies in the market are expected to focus on inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and mergers for staying competent in the global market. With increasing onus on development of newer and more effective drugs, the companies are expected invest more in the research and development activities in coming years of the forecast period.

Some of the prominent brands in the global multiple sclerosis drugs market are Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Celgene Corporation, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Biogen, Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson), EMD Serono (Merck KGaA), and AbbVie, Inc.

Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market: Segmentation

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, by Drug Class

Interferon Beta



Sphingosine 1 Phosphate Receptor Modulators



Mixed Polymers



NF-κB Inhibitor



Pyrimidine Synthesis Inhibitor



Monoclonal Antibodies



Corticosteroids



Adrenocorticotropic Hormone



Others

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, by Disease Type

Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS)



Primary-progressive MS (PPMS)



o Secondary-progressive MS (SPMS)



Progressive-relapsing MS (PRMS)

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, by Route of Administration

Parenteral



Oral

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores



Online Pharmacies

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of the Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

