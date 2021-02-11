Consistent Increase in Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure to Invite Good Growth Opportunities for Activated Alumina Market Between 2019 and 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The escalating use of activated alumina in a variety of applications is expanding the growth landscape of the global activated alumina market. The properties of activated alumina such as high-absorbency are prognosticated to invite tremendous growth prospects for the activated alumina market. The rising concerns about contaminated water across many regions are expected to add extra stars of growth to the activated alumina market.

Activated alumina is prominently used for absorbing impurities from water. Hazardous chemicals such as sodium fluoride, fluoride, and hydrogen fluoride are absorbed smoothly by activated alumina. Precisely, activated alumina is a granular and porous form of aluminum oxide. It is available in powdered and bead form.

After an extensive and thorough analysis of all aspects by the experts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), they conclude that the global activated alumina market is extrapolated to record a CAGR of 5 percent across the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global activated alumina market was valued at ~US$ 900 mn in 2018.

The properties of activated alumina make them a great fit for a large number of end-users. Wastewater treatment is garnering immense support from the government bodies of numerous countries. This aspect will influence the growth of the activated alumina market to a great extent. Furthermore, the rising investments by various firms and conglomerates will strengthen the growth across the activated alumina market.

Key Findings of the Report

Extensive Use of Activated Alumina during Claus Process to Invite Promising Growth

The rising usage of activated alumina as a catalyst during the Claus process will invite tremendous growth opportunities for the activated alumina market. The Claus process is used in the oil and gas industry for the elimination of sulfur compounds and moisture from natural gas. These aspects will invite great growth opportunities for the activated alumina market.

Growing Investments of Countries in Water Treatment Infrastructure to Lay Red Carpet of Growth across Activated Alumina Market

Water scarcity has emerged as one of the most significant problems across the globe. The booming population is generating more demand for water. To address these concerns of water scarcity, governments of various countries are investing heavily in ramping up the wastewater treatment infrastructure. Thus, these factors will have a positive influence on the growth of the activated alumina market.

Rapidly Expanding Healthcare Sector to Serve as Major Benefit for Growth of Activated Alumina Market

The utilization of activated alumina in the healthcare sector on a large scale will invite exponential growth for the activated alumina market. The rising use of activated alumina bioceramics due to hardness, low friction, and anti-corrosion properties may invite vital growth opportunities for the activated alumina market during the assessment period of 2019-2027.

Activated Alumina Market: Regional Insights

The activated alumina market in Asia Pacific is expected to invite tremendous growth opportunities across the forecast period of 2019-2027. The growing investments in the water treatment infrastructure across the region may serve as a vital growth generator for the activated alumina market. The growing industrialization and urbanization in diverse regions are further serving as robust growth pillars for the activated alumina market.

