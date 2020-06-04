Consistently High Demand for Immunoglobulin (IgM) Replacement Therapy for Antibody Deficiency to Unlock Substantial Revenue Potential in Primary Immunodeficiency Market During 2020 - 2028, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advances in gene sequencing, advent of new gene-editing tools, and rapid development of new drugs based on targeted molecular approaches have been the key to the evolution of the primary immunodeficiency market. A wide range of targeted therapies have emerged, most notably rituximab, and monoclonal antibodies have attracted interest of industry players.

A growing body of genome-wide association studies harness potential of next-generation sequencing technologies, expanding the understanding of distinct genetic defects and acute congenital neutropenia.

The global opportunities primary immunodeficiency market stood at US$ 5.7 bn in 2019.

Companies looking for gaining a competitive edge over others should intensively focus on unveiling tailor-made therapies primary immunodeficiency disorders (PIDs), asserted the market analysts at Transparency Market Research. They project the market to clock a CAGR of ~6% from 2020 to 2028.

Key Findings of Primary Immunodeficiency Market Report

Of all types of PIDs, antibody deficiency accounted for the leading share in primary immunodeficiency market; the prevalence of this types to propel revenues during assessment period

Of the various therapy types, immunoglobulin replacement therapy accounted for the top market share in 2019; the segment to rise at higher CAGR than others during assessment period

Of all the various regions, North America held the top share in 2019

held the top share in 2019 Asia Pacific to show remarkable growth rate from 2020 to 2028

Primary Immunodeficiency Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Industry players in collaboration with the research fraternity have relentlessly pursuing for the management of primary immunodeficiency, opening path to several investigations based on gene therapies in recent years. Surge in investments in gene-editing tools, and incredible advances in next-generation sequencing have helped them develop new drugs in the primary immunodeficiency market. All these will help the market reach ~US$ 9.9 bn by 2028-end.

by 2028-end. In recent times, lentiviral vector-mediated gene therapies have attracted groundswell of research attention, unlocking new prospects in the primary immunodeficiency market.

Players have been incessantly focused on identifying new therapeutic targets for managing primary immunodeficiency. Companies have upped their stakes in genome-wide studies.

Strides in omics-based technologies have opened a vast avenue for players in the primary immunodeficiency market. Over the past few decades, the number of identified PIDs, especially in developed countries, has witnessed an alarming rise. To put things in perspective, the IUIS Inborn Errors of Immunity committee admitted that at least 50 new disorders between a short span of three years from 2015 to 2017. This propels rapid advances in immunogenetics.

Primary Immunodeficiency Market: Regional Assessment

Of all the regions, North America was the dominant market in 2019. For several years the regional market has achieved a remarkable growth trajectory on back of the rising diagnosis of PIDs due to presence of advanced assays and approaches. Companies in the region have also ramped up their investments in omics technology and next-generation sequencing approaches to reduce the morbidity and mortality of PIDs, world over.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is a remarkable promising regional market; it held the second-largest share in the global market. The growth in this market is fueled by rapid pace of emerging immunomodulatory agents and strides in genetic studies.

Primary Immunodeficiency Market: Key Impediments

Lack of reimbursement for specialized diagnostic tests makes the testing for primary immunodeficiency costly for populations in numerous nations. In most countries, not more than one IgM therapy is covered. Even in developed regions, the availability of reimbursement is not uniform across all countries.

The low presence of treatment centers for getting intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is proving to be a hindrance for patient populations, constraining the primary immunodeficiency market. Private insurance policies are also inadequate to cover the high cost.

The primary immunodeficiency market has witnessed several snags due to less than adequate diagnosis rate across the world. Efforts are made by governments and private players to make assays accessible to population at large, which will help improve life expectancy of PID patients considerably.

Global Primary Immunodeficiency Market Segmentation Based on:

Type

Antibody Deficiency



Agammaglobulinaemia



Common Variable Immune Deficiency



Selective IgA Deficiency



IgG Subclass Deficiency



Others

Cellular Deficiency

Ataxia Telangiectasia



Hyper IgM Syndromes



Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome



DiGeorge Syndrome



Others

Innate Immune

Complement Deficiencies



Hyper IgE Syndrome



Others

Treatment type

Immunoglobuline Replacement Therapy



Antibiotic Therapy



Stem cell and Gene Therapy



Others (Vaccines, Nutritional Supplements, and Others)

Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

