CONSOL Coal Resources LP Announces Filing of its Annual Report for 2018

CANONSBURG, Pa., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

CCR makes available, free of charge, on its website at www.ccrlp.com, its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as soon as reasonably practicable after such reports are available, electronically filed with, or furnished to the SEC.

CONSOL Coal Resources is a master limited partnership formed in 2015 to manage and further develop all of CONSOL Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CEIX) active coal operations in Pennsylvania. CCR's assets include a 25% undivided interest in, and operational control over, the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines - Bailey, Enlow Fork and Harvey - and related infrastructure. For its ownership interest, CCR has an effective annual production capacity of 7.1 million tons of high Btu North Appalachian thermal coal. More information is available on our website www.ccrlp.com.

