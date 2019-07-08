CONSOL Energy and CONSOL Coal Resources Schedule Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CANONSBURG, Pa., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) will each issue its second quarter earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug 6, 2019. These releases will be followed by a joint conference call hosted by members of the management team at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be accessible on the 'Investor Relations' page of each website, www.consolenergy.com and www.ccrlp.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

Participants may also join the live webcast by telephone as follows.

Participant dial in (toll free) 1-888-348-6419

Participant international dial in 1-412-902-4235

Participants should ask to be joined into the CONSOL Energy Inc. earnings conference call or the CONSOL Coal Resources LP earnings conference call.

CONSOL Energy Inc. is a Canonsburg-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Our flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of 3 large-scale underground mines: Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition to the ~698 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, the company also controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. Additional information regarding CONSOL Energy may be found at www.consolenergy.com.

CONSOL Coal Resources is a master limited partnership formed in 2015 to manage and further develop all of CONSOL Energy Inc.'s (NYSE: CEIX) active coal operations in Pennsylvania. CCR's assets include a 25% undivided interest in, and operational control over, the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which consists of three underground mines - Bailey, Enlow Fork and Harvey - and related infrastructure. For its ownership interest, CCR has an effective annual production capacity of 7.1 million tons of high Btu North Appalachian thermal coal. More information is available on our website www.ccrlp.com.

Contacts:

Investor: Mitesh Thakkar, at (724) 416-8335

miteshthakkar@consolenergy.com



Media: Zach Smith, at (724) 416-8291

zacherysmith@consolenergy.com

