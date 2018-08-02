CONSOL Energy and Komatsu receive 2018 NIOSH Mine Safety and Health Technology Innovations Award

The personal proximity detection system was developed by Komatsu for use on its Joy longwall systems to prevent automated shield movements when personnel are nearby, in pursuit of zero harm. CONSOL began testing proximity detection systems on other pieces of underground mining equipment in 2010. CONSOL and Komatsu then partnered, tested and deployed the proximity detectors on an active longwall operation at the Pennsylvania Mining Complex.

"Creating a safer environment for our miners is always at the forefront of our decision making at CONSOL Energy," said Jimmy Brock, President and CEO of CONSOL Energy. "By partnering with Komatsu on this initiative, together we are embracing innovation and technology into our safety culture- thereby strengthening our number one core value and reducing the potential risk of human error. We are honored to be recognized by NIOSH for this award, and thank Komatsu for their leadership to enhance worker safety and advance the coal industry."

Since activating the personal proximity detection system in December of 2017, there have been no incidents involving automated shield movement and humans at CONSOL Energy's longwall operations.

"We are so honored to receive this award with CONSOL and proud to have contributed to the stellar safety record achieved at CONSOL Energy's longwall operations," said Jeff Dawes, President and CEO of Komatsu Mining Corp. "At Komatsu, we drive for zero harm every day for our customers and our employees. Partnerships such as this help enable the continued development of new technologies and safety innovations that support the extraction of essential minerals – powering progress worldwide."

About CONSOL Energy:

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is a Canonsburg-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Our flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of 3 large-scale underground mines: Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition to the ~767 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, the company also controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. Additional information regarding CONSOL Energy may be found at www.consolenergy.com.

About Komatsu Mining Corp.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Komatsu Mining Corp. is part of the global Komatsu family of companies; indispensable partners to the mining, forestry, industrial and construction industries. Komatsu Mining provides essential equipment, systems and solutions used by companies worldwide to extract fundamental minerals for developing modern infrastructure, technology and consumer products. Komatsu Mining Corp. is home to the industry-leading P&H, Joy and Montabert equipment and service brands for mining and related industries. The company's history in Milwaukee dates back to the origin of the P&H brand in 1884. To learn more about Komatsu's mining business, visit www.mining.komatsu.

