CONSOL Energy Releases Inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report and Announces New Commitment to the Community

The inaugural report emphasizes CONSOL's management approach and includes extensive disclosures of performance in the areas of health and safety, environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance. Following are key highlights included in the report:

An employee incident rate 31% lower than the national average

An environmental compliance record exceeding 99.9%

A 42% reduction in surface, ground, and municipal water withdrawals.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Brock stated, "Our company's legacy is built on a foundation of safety, compliance and continuous improvement and we will continue to build on this base to be the safest, most responsible coal company in the world. With that, comes an obligation to do what is right for our environment, our communities and our employees."

CONSOL Energy also announced the formation of the CONSOL Cares Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on improving and strengthening the communities in the region, making them better places to live, work, and prosper.

Brock continued, "By launching CONSOL Cares, we hope to identify partners and assist on projects that will have a positive, enduring effect on the communities where we live and work. Our approach and commitment to the community has never been stronger, and the CONSOL Cares Foundation will ensure that for years to come."

The CONSOL Cares Foundation will function as a separate organization operated and administered by its own Board of Directors. For more information or to apply for a grant, visit www.consolenergy.submittable.com.

