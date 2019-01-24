Consolidated Analytics Acquires Carrington Property Services

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Analytics, a one-stop provider of property valuation, loan due diligence, mortgage fulfillment and advisory services for the real estate finance industry, today announced its acquisition of Carrington Property Services ("CPS"), a leading provider of third-party REO asset management, rental management and valuation services. The transaction, which was finalized on February 1, 2019, broadens Consolidated Analytics' scope of services and enhances its value proposition to its lender, GSE, servicer and capital markets clients. The move supports the company's long-term growth plan centered on providing the real estate finance industry with a one-stop services solution.

Carrington Property Services is now Consolidated Asset Management

"Mortgage industry participants are looking for a streamlined, scalable, and centralized way to effectively evaluate and manage their real estate assets," said Consolidated Analytics CEO, Arvin Wijay. "The acquisition of CPS boosts our infrastructure, resources, technology, and support functions, which will improve productivity and accelerate returns at every aspect of the asset management lifecycle."

In recent years, Consolidated Analytics has taken significant steps to develop its mortgage services platform by expanding its internal operations, technology and service capabilities, and by making strategic acquisitions including the acquisition of Equitable Mortgage Solutions, a mortgage fulfillment provider, and OpEXNow, a leading mortgage operations advisory firm. The acquisition of CPS cements the company's leadership position in the property valuation and management space, and significantly augments its due diligence capabilities for non-performing loan buyers.

The acquisition of CPS was financed by investments from affiliates of Eos Partners, L.P. and Seal Rock Partners, two New York-based private investment firms that have partnered with the Consolidated Analytics' management team to support the company's growth strategy.

"By re-investing in our business, we can offer our clients more value, improved execution, and a better customer experience," said Rudy Zabran, Chief Revenue Officer at Consolidated Analytics. "We have carefully planned out our growth path to ensure our clients stand to gain the most."

About Consolidated Analytics, Inc.

Founded in 1996, Consolidated Analytics, Inc. is a diversified provider of solutions to the mortgage services industry. Extending through all channels of origination, risk management, secondary, servicing and portfolio management the Consolidated Analytics companies provide innovative, comprehensive and fairly-priced products and services in the areas of valuation, due diligence, fulfillment, advisory, risk management and asset management.

