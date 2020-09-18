NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For all those wishing to ship fine art from New York to Texas safely, securely, and at a reasonable price, do not miss the upcoming consolidated art shuttle going from New York City to Dallas, Austin, and Houston on September 21. The shuttle is operated by Fine Art Shippers, a reputable family-owned art logistics company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan. Art pick-ups are available all over the New York metropolitan area and should be booked, at least, 48 hours before the shuttle departure. The route will go through Chicago and cover the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Arkansas.

Consolidated Art Shuttle New York – Texas Is Leaving on September 21

Fine Art Shippers has been providing art shipping and art logistics services for over two decades, helping art businesses and private clients transport fine art and antiques nationally and internationally. The company is particularly known for its regular art shuttle services that cover the entire country from East to West, North to South. These include art shuttles Boston – Miami, New York – Chicago, New York – Denver, New York – Los Angeles, New York – Houston, and more. The upcoming shuttle from Fine Art Shippers will leave on Monday, September 21, going to Texas with the stop in Chicago, IL. Art pick-ups and deliveries are possible all along the route, including to/from private residences, auction houses, art galleries, and museums.

Art shuttles offered by Fine Art Shippers are operated by a team of experienced drivers and well-trained art handlers who guarantee the safe and secure delivery of even the most fragile and delicate items. The company particularly specializes in the transportation of large oil paintings, sculptures and statues, antique furniture, museum exhibits, and complex art installations, treating each object with care and attention to detail. Fine Art Shippers is also known for providing bespoke art crating services, meaning that every single artwork the company is trusted to ship is fully protected by a custom-built wooden crate constructed by professional crate makers in-house. Besides, all of the items and shuttles are additionally protected by a special art insurance coverage for the client's peace of mind.

The upcoming art shuttle New York – Texas is a two-way shuttle that will go back to New York City in approximately 3 days after arriving in Houston. Fine Art Shippers team of professional art handlers can pick up art pieces from any place in Austin, Dallas, and Houston and deliver them to New York City or any other city along the route, but be sure to make a booking in advance. You can contact Fine Art Shippers directly or request a shipping quote online right on the company's website.

Contact:

Ilya Kushnirskiy

+ 19176585075

[email protected]

SOURCE Fine Art Shippers

