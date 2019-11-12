Consolidated Credit and HOPE NOW present the 2019 Homebuying Fall Fair

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying a home is the priciest purchase most people ever make. Sadly, it's also the most complicated. That means it's also the most stressful, but the annual Homebuying Fair has helped thousands of South Floridians save money and time – and it's back this month.

Meet relators, lenders, title companies, insurance experts and government officials. Attendees can receive free one-on-one HUD-approved financial coaching in both Spanish and English, and they can get help with making step-by-step plans to buy a home. Attendees can also get help identifying solutions for common barriers to home-ownership, such as weak credit, excess debt, and down payment costs.

On Saturday, November 16, Consolidated Credit and HOPE NOW will present the 2019 Homebuying Fair at Junior Achievement of South Florida, 1130 Coconut Creek Blvd. in Coconut Creek, FL from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Loan Depot is the title sponsor and are among 13 other local and national sponsors. Dedicated to helping homebuyers.

Starting at 10 a.m., the fair will present its first seminar and it will cover the topic of credit, and the three consecutive seminars will cover budgeting, mortgages and down-payment assistance. The last seminar, on down-payment assistance, ends at 2:30 p.m.

All attendees who go through the fair will be entered into an hourly $50 gift card giveaway starting at 10:30 a.m.

Lastly, special information is available for fair goers interested in VA loans for military service members and veterans. Information about current down payment and closing cost assistance programs will also be available.

Those who are unable to make the fair can request a free consultation with a HUD-certified housing counselor at homebuyingfair.com

By co-presenting this fair, Consolidated Credit hopes to help those interested in homeownership streamline the complex process of homebuying. It also hopes that attendees will be mortgage ready and educated about other factors that involve homeownership with the help of this fair.

About: Consolidated Credit is a nonprofit 501(3)c and has been assisting consumers for over 26 years. Their mission is to assists families throughout the United States in ending financial hardships through financial education and professional credit counseling.

About: Hope Now is a national non-profit that is dedicated to home preservation. Hope Now works with communities to help improve the housing market and provide solutions to help families acquire and maintain their homes. Over ten years, Hope Now has helped over 200,000 families at their signature Homeowner Resource Fairs. The events are free and in partnership with local HUD approved agencies.

