Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal 1st Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

TOKYO, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC;NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Consolidated sales revenue for the fiscal first quarter (April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019) amounted to 3,996.2 billion yen, a decrease of 0.7% compared to the same period last year, due primarily to a decrease in sales revenue such as automobile and motorcycle businesses as well as unfavorable foreign currency effects. This was despite an increase in sales revenue from financial services business.

Consolidated operating profit for the fiscal first quarter amounted to 252.4 billion yen, a decrease of 15.7% compared to the same period last year, due primarily to an increase in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, a decrease in profit related to changes in sales volume and model mix resulting from a decrease in automobile unit sales in U.S. and a decrease in motorcycle and automobile unit sales due to the slowdown of the Indian market, as well as unfavorable foreign currency effects. This was despite cost reduction efforts.

Consolidated profit before income taxes for the fiscal first quarter amounted to 289.8 billion yen, a decrease of 19.1% compared to the same period last year. Consolidated profit for the fiscal first quarter attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 172.3 billion yen, a decrease of 29.5% compared to the same period last year, due to a change in the amount of profit before income taxes and an increase in income tax expenses based on regulations issued in relation to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the U.S.

The previously announced forecast for consolidated sales revenue for the current fiscal year (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020) was revised downward by 50.0 billion yen to 15,650.0 billion yen, mainly to reflect the downward revision of the forecast for automobile unit sales in India. Despite the downward revision of the forecast for automobile unit sales in light of uncertainties in emerging markets, the forecast for operating profit remains the same, 770.0 billion yen, due to an increase in the forecast of motorcycle unit sales in some countries such as Vietnam and the further improvement in the business structure. The forecast for profit for the current fiscal year attributable to owners of the parent was revised downward by 20.0 billion yen, to 645.0 billion yen, due to an increase in income tax expenses recorded during the fiscal first quarter.

The quarterly dividend for the fiscal first quarter will be 28 yen per share (an increase of 1 yen per share compared to the same period last year), and total dividends to be paid for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 are expected to be 112 yen per share (an increase of 1 yen per share compared to the previous fiscal year).

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal 1st Quarter





1st quarter ended June 30, 2018 (3 months period) 1st quarter ended June 30, 2019 (3 months period) Difference Honda Group

Unit Sales*1

(million units) Motorcycles 5.352 4.921 -0.431 Automobiles*3 1.305 1.321 +0.016 Life Creation*4 1.341 1.280 -0.061 Consolidated Unit Sales*2 (million units) Motorcycles 3.615 3.264 -0.351 Automobiles*3 0.952 0.905 -0.047 Life Creation*4 1.341 1.280 -0.061 Financial

Results

(billion yen) Sales revenue 4,024.1 3,996.2 -27.8 Operating profit 299.3 252.4 -46.9 Share of profit of

investments accounted for

using the equity method 54.3 44.2 -10.0 Profit before income taxes 358.2 289.8 -68.4 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 244.3 172.3 -72.0 Quarterly dividend per share (yen) 27 28 +1 Honda's

Average

Rate (yen) USD= 109 110 Down by 1 yen









Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (FY20)





FY19 results Previously

announced

FY20 forecasts (May. 8, 2019) Newly

announced

FY20 forecasts (Aug. 2, 2019) Difference

compared to

FY19 results Difference

compared to

previously

announced

forecasts Honda Group

Unit Sales*1

(million units) Motorcycle 20.238 20.250 20.350 +0.112 +0.100 Automobile*3 5.323 5.160 5.110 -0.213 -0.050 Life Creation*4 6.301 6.390 6.390 +0.089 - Consolidated Unit Sales*2 (million units) Motorcycle 13.215 13.100 13.255 +0.040 +0.155 Automobile*3 3.748 3.545 3.495 -0.253 -0.050 Life Creation*4 6.301 6.390 6.390 +0.089 - Financial

Results/ Forecasts

(billion yen) Sales revenue 15,888.6 15,700.0 15,650.0 -238.6 -50.0 Operating profit 726.3 770.0 770.0 +43.6 - Share of profit of

investments accounted for

using the equity method 228.8 220.0 220.0 -8.8 - Profit before income taxes 979.3 995.0 995.0 +15.6 - Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent 610.3 665.0 645.0 +34.6 -20.0 Annual dividend per share (yen) 111 112 112 +1 - Honda's

Average

Rate (yen) USD= 111 110 110 Up by

1 yen -





1st half 110 yen

2nd half 110 yen







*1 Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of the completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, automobiles, power products) of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. *2 Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of the completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, automobiles, power products) corresponding to consolidated sales revenue, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. *3 Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and sold through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our automobile business. *4 Power Products business was renamed as Life Creation business as of April 1, 2019

For Additional Information, please visit;

https://global.honda/investors/library/financialresult.html

SOURCE Honda Motor Co., Ltd.