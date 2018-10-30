Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal 3rd Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

TOKYO, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC;NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Consolidated sales revenue for the fiscal third quarter (October 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018) amounted to 3,973.6 billion yen, remaining at approximately the same level compared to the same period last year, due primarily to an increase in motorcycle unit sales in certain countries such as Vietnam and an increase in sales revenue from financial services business. This was despite decrease in sales revenue factors such as unfavorable foreign currency translation effects. Consolidated operating profit for the fiscal third quarter amounted to 170.1 billion yen, a decrease of 40.2% compared to the same period last year, due primarily to a decrease in profit related to changes in sales volume and model mix, an increase in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses and unfavorable foreign currency effects. This was despite profit-increasing factors such as cost reduction efforts. Consolidated profit for the fiscal third quarter attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 168.2 billion yen, a decrease of 402.0 billion yen (70.5%) compared to the same period last year, due primarily to the reverse effect from the impact of a reduction of corporate tax rates in the U.S. (346.1 billion yen)*1 recorded in the same period last year.

Consolidated sales revenue for the fiscal nine months (April 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018) amounted to 11,839.5 billion yen, an increase of 3.4% compared to the same period last year, due primarily to an increase in sales revenue from all businesses. Consolidated operating profit for the fiscal nine months amounted to 684.0 billion yen, a decrease of 3.2% compared to the same period last year, due primarily to an increase in SG&A expenses and unfavorable foreign currency effects. This was despite cost reduction efforts and the loss related to the settlement of multidistrict class action litigation recorded in the same period last year. Consolidated profit before income taxes for the fiscal nine months amounted to 868.2 billion yen, a decrease of 6.1% compared to the same period last year. Consolidated profit for the fiscal nine months attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 623.3 billion yen, a decrease of 328.2 billion yen (34.5%) compared to the same period last year, due primarily to the reverse effect from the impact of a reduction of corporate tax rates in the U.S. (346.1 billion yen)*1 recorded in the same period last year.

The following revisions were made to the previously announced consolidated financial forecasts for the current fiscal year (April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019). The forecast for consolidated sales revenue was revised upward by 50.0 billion yen to 15.85 trillion yen, and the forecast for profit for the current fiscal year attributable to owners of the parent was revised upward by 20.0 billion yen to 695.0 billion yen. The forecast for operating profit remains unchanged from the previous forecast of 790.0 billion yen.

The quarterly dividend for the fiscal third quarter will be 28 yen per share (an increase of 3 yen per share compared to the same period last year), and total dividends to be paid for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 are expected to be 111 yen per share (an increase of 11 yen per share compared to the previous fiscal year).



Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal 3rd Quarter and the Fiscal Nine Months





3rd quarter ended Dec. 31, 2017 (3 months period) 3rd quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018 (3 months period) Difference Fiscal 9 months ended Dec. 31, 2017 (9 months period) Fiscal 9 months ended Dec. 31, 2018 (9 months period) Difference Honda Group

Unit Sales*2

(million units) Motorcycles 4.870 5.013 +0.143 14.807 15.680 +0.873 Automobiles*4 1.344 1.408 +0.064 3.903 3.959 +0.056 Power Products 1.196 1.351 +0.155 3.785 3.954 +0.169 Consolidated Unit Sales*3 (million units) Motorcycles 3.096 3.230 +0.134 9.787 10.378 +0.591 Automobiles*4 0.932 0.942 +0.010 2.739 2.769 +0.030 Power Products 1.196 1.351 +0.155 3.785 3.954 +0.169 Financial

Results

(billion yen) Sales revenue 3,957.1 3,973.6 +16.5 11,446.4 11,839.5 +393.0 Operating profit 284.5 170.1 -114.4 706.7 684.0 -22.7 Share of profit of

investments

accounted for using

the equity method 54.5 51.4 -3.1 189.7 169.6 -20.0 Profit before income

taxes 346.8 226.9 -119.9 924.5 868.2 -56.2 Profit for the period

attributable to owners

of the parent 570.2 168.2 -402.0 951.5 623.3 -328.2 Quarterly dividend per share (yen) 25 28 +3 73 83 +10 Honda's

Average

Rate (yen) USD= 113 113 - 112 111 Up by

1 yen

Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 (FY19)





FY18 results Previously

announced FY19 forecasts (Oct. 30, 2018) Newly

announced

FY19 forecasts (Feb. 1, 2019) Difference

compared to

FY18 results Difference

compared to

previously

announced

forecasts Honda Group

Unit Sales*2

(million units) Motorcycles 19.554 20.850 20.400 +0.846 -0.450 Automobiles*4 5.199 5.285 5.285 +0.086 - Power Products 6.262 6.345 6.240 -0.022 -0.105 Consolidated Unit Sales*3 (million units) Motorcycles 12.954 13.860 13.395 +0.441 -0.465 Automobiles*4 3.689 3.745 3.745 +0.056 - Power Products 6.262 6.345 6.240 -0.022 -0.105 Financial

Results/ Forecasts

(billion yen) Sales revenue 15,361.1 15,800.0 15,850.0 +488.8 +50.0 Operating profit 833.5 790.0 790.0 -43.5 - Share of profit of

investments accounted for

using the equity method 247.6 215.0 215.0 -32.6 - Profit before income taxes 1,114.9 1,010.0 1,010.0 -104.9 - Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent 1,059.3 675.0 695.0 -364.3 +20.0 Annual dividend per share (yen) 100 111 111 +11 - Honda's

Average

Rate (yen) USD= 111 110 111 - Down by

1 yen



3Q : 110 yen

4Q : 110 yen 1Q - 3Q : 111 yen

4Q : 110 yen





*1 Impact of the re-measurement of deferred tax asset/liability of consolidated subsidiaries based on the reduction of corporate tax rates in the U.S. *2 Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of the completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, automobiles, power products) of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. *3 Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of the completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, automobiles, power products) corresponding to consolidated sales revenue, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. *4 Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and sold through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our automobile business.

For Additional Information, please visit;

https://global.honda/investors/library/financialresult.html

SOURCE Honda Motor Co., Ltd.