Consolidated Water Reports Q2 2020 Results

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Quarterly and first-half comparisons are to the year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights

Revenue in the second quarter increased 4% to $19.1 million , first half up 13% to $39.8 million .

, first half up 13% to . Gross profit in the first half increased 8% to $15.7 million .

. Net loss attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.1 million or $(0.07) per basic and fully diluted share, as compared to net income of $2.5 million or $0.16 per basic and fully diluted share in the year-ago quarter. For the first half of 2020, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders was $1.8 million or $0.12 per fully diluted share, down from $8.7 million or $0.57 per fully diluted share in the same year-ago period.

or per basic and fully diluted share, as compared to net income of or per basic and fully diluted share in the year-ago quarter. For the first half of 2020, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders was or per fully diluted share, down from or per fully diluted share in the same year-ago period. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $35.0 million as of June 30, 2020 .

as of . Paid $1.3 million in dividends in Q2 2020.

Management Commentary

"In Q2, our core water production and distribution and manufacturing operations remained stable and profitable, although at reduced production levels due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. "This allowed our financial condition and liquidity to remain strong, with cash balances totaling $35.0 million at quarter end.

"Our services segment revenue was up by more than $3.3 million due to the contribution from PERC Water, our new majority-owned subsidiary that we acquired in the fourth quarter of last year. PERC has been performing better than we anticipated given the current market conditions created by the pandemic. During the quarter, PERC was awarded two new contracts and secured four contract renewals for operating and maintaining advanced water treatment plants in California. We expect PERC's two new O&M contracts to add incremental revenue of $1.7 million in the second half of this year.

"We continue to see attractive opportunities for PERC in a very active market. Its strong growth potential is largely due to its excellent product and service offerings, and strong presence in the Southwestern United States where water supplies are increasingly under stress.

"PERC has been highly complementary to our existing business and overall mission, supporting our pursuit of water reuse projects and other emerging opportunities with a comprehensive suite of solutions for improving water infrastructure. PERC also provides us a solid platform upon which to expand to North America our core business of designing, constructing and operating desalination plants. Given these compelling growth factors, earlier this week we acquired an additional 10% of PERC from another shareholder for $900,000, thereby raising our ownership interest from 51% to 61%.

"Overall, Consolidated Water continues to be well positioned to successfully navigate these uncertain and turbulent times, thanks to a strong balance sheet and well-established growth strategy that brought us PERC and, we anticipate, other successful future acquisitions.

"Although COVID-19 has impacted each of our operating segments to varying degrees, our products and services remain public health and economic imperatives for the communities we serve. Customers still need turn-key and affordable sources of drinking water from our desalination plants, and wastewater still must be treated to the highest standards for environmentally responsible disposal or reuse. We expect the growth drivers inherent in our markets to persist over the long term, which bodes well for Consolidated Water and our efforts to enhance shareholder value over the years to come."

Q2 2020 Financial Summary

Revenue increased 4% to $19.1 million from $18.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, which was driven by an increase of $3.4 million in the services segment. The increase was partially offset by decreases of $1.0 million in the retail segment, $1.1 million in the bulk segment, and $511,000 in the manufacturing segment.

The increase in services revenue was due to the addition of $3.4 million in revenue from PERC as a result of acquiring 51% of this company in late October 2019.

The decrease in retail revenue was due to a 16% decrease in the volume of water sold due to the temporary cessation of tourism on Grand Cayman resulting from the closing of all Cayman Islands airports and seaports in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decrease in bulk water revenue was primarily due to lower energy costs in the Bahamas, which correspondingly decreased the energy pass-through component of the company's rates. The decrease was also due to a lower rate that came into effect in July 2019 for the North Side Water Works plant under the new contract with the Water-Authority Cayman.

The decrease in manufacturing revenue was due to a decrease in the number of active projects.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $7.3 million or 38.3% of total revenue, down 3% from $7.6 million or 41.3% of total revenue in the same year-ago quarter.

Net loss attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.1 million or $(0.07) per basic and fully diluted share, as compared to net income of $2.5 million or $0.16 per basic and fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to a $3.0 million loss on asset dispositions and impairments.

First Half 2020 Financial Summary

Total revenue for the first half of 2020 was $39.8 million, up 13% compared to $35.3 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $6.4 million in the services segment, and an increase of $312,000 in the manufacturing segment. The increase in total revenue was partially offset by decreases of $1.7 million in the bulk segment and $446,000 in the retail segment.

The increase in services revenue was due to the addition of $6.4 million in revenue from PERC as a result of acquiring 51% of this company in late October 2019.

Retail revenue decreased due to the volume of water sold, which decreased by 3%. This sales volume decrease is due to the temporary cessation of tourism on Grand Cayman resulting from the closing of Cayman Islands airports and seaports in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decrease in bulk revenue was due to the lower rates that came into effect in February of this year under the new contract with the Water-Authority Cayman for water supplied by the Red Gate and North Sound plants. The decrease was also due to the lower rate that came into effect in July 2019 under the new contract with the Water-Authority Cayman for water supplied by the North Side Water Works plant, as well as due to decreased energy prices that decreased the energy pass-through component of the company's bulk revenue by $448,000.

The increase in manufacturing revenue was due to an increase in project production activity.

Gross profit for the first half of 2020 was $15.7 million or 39.5% of total revenue, up 8% from $14.5 million or 41.1% of total revenue in the same year-ago period.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the half of 2020 was $1.8 million or $0.12 per fully diluted share, down from $8.7 million or $0.57 per fully diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Second Quarter Segment Results





Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



Retail

Bulk

Services

Manufacturing

Total Revenue

$ 5,966,296

$ 5,866,397

$ 3,476,000

$ 3,778,554

$ 19,087,247 Cost of revenue



2,769,497



3,941,309



2,631,513



2,441,785



11,784,104 Gross profit



3,196,799



1,925,088



844,487



1,336,769



7,303,143 General and administrative expenses



3,266,782



261,100



1,014,765



318,381



4,861,028 Loss on asset dispositions and impairments, net



—



—



(3,030,420)



—



(3,030,420) Income (loss) from operations

$ (69,983)

$ 1,663,988

$ (3,200,698)

$ 1,018,388



(588,305) Other expense, net



























(155,115) Loss before income taxes



























(743,420) Provision for income taxes



























204,268 Net loss



























(947,688) Income attributable to non-controlling interests



























180,154 Net loss attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

























$ (1,127,842)



































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2019



Retail

Bulk

Services

Manufacturing

Total Revenue

$ 6,983,515

$ 6,941,051

$ 90,792

$ 4,289,902

$ 18,305,260 Cost of revenue



2,982,758



4,768,122



45,094



2,956,537



10,752,511 Gross profit



4,000,757



2,172,929



45,698



1,333,365



7,552,749 General and administrative expenses



3,405,421



344,971



779,882



464,718



4,994,992 Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net



397,301



—



—



—



397,301 Income (loss) from operations

$ 992,637

$ 1,827,958

$ (734,184)

$ 868,647



2,955,058 Other income, net



























50,333 Income before income taxes



























3,005,391 Provision for income taxes



























64,233 Net income



























2,941,158 Income attributable to non-controlling interests



























464,896 Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

























$ 2,476,262

First Half Segment Results





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020



Retail

Bulk

Services

Manufacturing

Total Revenue

$ 13,223,728

$ 12,306,681

$ 6,590,813

$ 7,691,746

$ 39,812,968 Cost of revenue



5,756,117



8,505,889



4,905,033



4,902,465



24,069,504 Gross profit



7,467,611



3,800,792



1,685,780



2,789,281



15,743,464 General and administrative expenses



6,640,621



553,146



2,145,903



675,115



10,014,785 Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net



—



200



(3,030,840)



—



(3,030,640) Income (loss) from operations

$ 826,990

$ 3,247,846

$ (3,490,963)

$ 2,114,166



2,698,039 Other income, net



























14,229 Income before income taxes



























2,712,268 Provision for income taxes



























410,351 Net income



























2,301,917 Income attributable to non-controlling interests



























541,152 Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

























$ 1,760,765







Six Months Ended June 30, 2019



Retail

Bulk

Services

Manufacturing

Total Revenue

$ 13,670,175

$ 14,052,364

$ 191,369

$ 7,379,876

$ 35,293,784 Cost of revenue



5,808,362



9,722,713



167,013



5,080,644



20,778,732 Gross profit



7,861,813



4,329,651



24,356



2,299,232



14,515,052 General and administrative expenses



6,522,699



606,383



1,265,767



978,177



9,373,026 Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net



394,570



46,500



—



—



441,070 Income (loss) from operations

$ 1,733,684

$ 3,769,768

$ (1,241,411)

$ 1,321,055



5,583,096 Other income, net



























310,423 Income before income taxes



























5,893,519 Provision for income taxes



























113,192 Net income from continuing operations



























5,780,327 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests



























738,804 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



























5,041,523 Net income from discontinued operations



























3,621,170 Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

























$ 8,662,693

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The company has rescheduled its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders for November 18, 2020 to be held at a time and location yet to be determined. Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Conference Call

Consolidated Water management will host a conference call to discuss these results, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, August 17, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709

Conference ID: 10147145

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 24, 2020, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529

International replay number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 10147145

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the future financial performance of its subsidiary that manufactures water treatment-related systems and products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial, municipal and industrial water production; (v) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; (vi) its ability to integrate and profitably operate recently acquired subsidiary PERC Water Corporation; (vii) the possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 virus on the company's business; and (viii) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company's Secretary at the company's executive offices or at the "Investors – SEC Filings" page of the company's website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs/. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

[email protected]

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,



December 31,



2020



2019



(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34,956,328

$ 42,902,669 Accounts receivable, net



26,858,584



23,229,689 Inventory



5,067,873



3,287,555 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,738,472



2,346,918 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings



2,202,524



1,675,781 Total current assets



70,823,781



73,442,612 Property, plant and equipment, net



59,808,325



61,248,979 Construction in progress



399,463



1,335,597 Inventory, noncurrent



4,738,617



4,404,378 Investment in OC-BVI



1,987,878



1,903,602 Goodwill



13,325,013



13,325,013 Land and rights of way



21,126,898



24,162,523 Intangible assets, net



4,573,333



5,040,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,250,157



4,439,212 Other assets



2,791,458



2,990,228 Total assets

$ 180,824,923

$ 192,292,144













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$ 3,613,387

$ 3,672,142 Accrued compensation



1,519,911



1,821,395 Dividends payable



1,298,321



1,292,187 Current maturities of operating leases



628,161



755,751 Current portion of long-term debt



42,211



17,753 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings



899,942



614,386 Total current liabilities



8,001,933



8,173,614 Long-term debt, noncurrent



145,822



61,146 Deferred tax liabilities



1,384,268



1,529,035 Noncurrent operating leases



930,072



3,836,475 Net liability arising from put/call options



745,000



664,000 Other liabilities



75,000



75,000 Total liabilities



11,282,095



14,339,270 Commitments and contingencies











Equity











Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity











Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 40,237 and 33,751 shares, respectively



24,142



20,251 Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,114,506 and 15,049,608 shares, respectively



9,068,704



9,029,765 Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued



—



— Additional paid-in capital



86,234,521



88,356,509 Retained earnings



65,536,646



66,352,733 Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity



160,864,013



163,759,258 Non-controlling interests



8,678,815



14,193,616 Total equity



169,542,828



177,952,874 Total liabilities and equity

$ 180,824,923

$ 192,292,144

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Total revenue

$ 19,087,247

$ 18,305,260

$ 39,812,968

$ 35,293,784 Total cost of revenue



11,784,104



10,752,511



24,069,504



20,778,732 Gross profit



7,303,143



7,552,749



15,743,464



14,515,052 General and administrative expenses



4,861,028



4,994,992



10,014,785



9,373,026 Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net



(3,030,420)



397,301



(3,030,640)



441,070 Income (loss) from operations



(588,305)



2,955,058



2,698,039



5,583,096

























Other income (expense):























Interest income



109,819



140,467



246,259



290,652 Interest expense



(2,818)



(1,482)



(5,344)



(1,482) Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI



14,175



2,025



24,300



8,100 Equity in the earnings (losses) of OC-BVI



34,093



(24,949)



59,976



(11,488) Net unrealized gain (loss) on put/call options



80,000



—



(81,000)



(24,000) Other



(390,384)



(65,728)



(229,962)



48,641 Other income (expense), net



(155,115)



50,333



14,229



310,423 Income (loss) before income taxes



(743,420)



3,005,391



2,712,268



5,893,519 Provision for income taxes



204,268



64,233



410,351



113,192 Net income (loss) from continuing operations



(947,688)



2,941,158



2,301,917



5,780,327 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests



180,154



464,896



541,152



738,804 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



(1,127,842)



2,476,262



1,760,765



5,041,523 Gain on sale of discontinued operations



—



—



—



3,621,170 Total income from discontinued operations



—



—



—



3,621,170 Net income (loss) attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

$ (1,127,842)

$ 2,476,262

$ 1,760,765

$ 8,662,693

























Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders























Continuing operations

$ (0.07)

$ 0.16

$ 0.12

$ 0.34 Discontinued operations



—



—



—



0.24 Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.07)

$ 0.16

$ 0.12

$ 0.58

























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders























Continuing operations

$ (0.07)

$ 0.16

$ 0.12

$ 0.33 Discontinued operations



—



—



—



0.24 Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.07)

$ 0.16

$ 0.12

$ 0.57

























Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares

$ 0.085

$ 0.085

$ 0.17

$ 0.17

























Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:























Basic earnings per share



15,114,506



15,020,344



15,114,506



15,020,344 Diluted earnings per share



15,114,506



15,185,812



15,269,175



15,185,463

SOURCE Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

