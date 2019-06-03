Consolidated Water to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 12-13, 2019

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of seawater desalination plants, has been scheduled to present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference being held at Westin Boston Waterfront on June 12-13, 2019.

The conference will feature presentations from 55 public companies across a variety of industry sectors and host one-on-one meetings between company management and professional investors, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high net worth investors.

Consolidated Water CFO, David Sasnett, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 12, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, and he will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. Sasnett will discuss various matters of interest to investors, including the company's project in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico involving the construction and operation of a major seawater desalination plant and distribution pipeline. Designed to produce 100-million gallons per day of potable water, the desalination plant is expected to be the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere.

The presentation will also be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.cwco.com.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Consolidated Water, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, visit the conference website here. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Investor Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside" and for the benefit of regional investment communities.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas of the world where there are scarce amounts of naturally occurring potable water. The company operates facilities in the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, The Bahamas, and Indonesia. The company's operations in the United States also manufacture and service a wide range of products and provide design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Company Contact:

David Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

dsasnett@cwco.com

Consolidated Water Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both, CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

CWCO@cma.team

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace, changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates, the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement, its ability to successfully secure contracts for new water projects, including the project under development in Baja California, Mexico, its ability to develop and operate such projects profitably, its ability to collect its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas, and its ability to manage growth and other risks detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.cwco.com

