Consortium Injects Growth Capital into CAZ Investments to Expand its Platform and Give Independent Advisors New Access to its Alternative Investments Pipeline

HOUSTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAZ Investments, a $2 billion alternative investment manager serving independent financial advisors and ultra-high net worth individuals, announced today it has received a significant investment from a strategic ownership consortium. The capital infusion by the new passive ownership group will allow CAZ to continue to scale to meet rising demand for its alternative investment program.

The private consortium that includes a number of financial services veterans and Tony Robbins, thrice named to the WORTH 100 most influential people in global finance, will hold a passive ownership interest in the 20-year-old alternative investment business that is one of the world's largest GP stakes investors and a leading global capital allocator to private equity.

"Adding to our base of strategic shareholders will allow CAZ to continue to scale our ability to serve independent financial advisors while expanding our world class research team," said Christopher Zook, founder and chief investment officer of CAZ Investments. "The reason investors are clamoring for private assets, an area that large institutions have long dominated, is clear. Since 1991, the private equity markets have significantly outperformed nearly every asset class. The increased investor appetite is forecasted to drive growth in this segment of the market from $4.4 trillion in assets to more than $9 trillion by 2025."

According to The Economist and Preqin, a global financial services industry research firm, fewer than 360 firms worldwide have more than $1B allocated to private equity, with CAZ Investments being one of them.

As part of its focus in the alternative investing space, CAZ is a substantial investor in GP minority investment strategies, having deployed more than $1 billion across fund investments and co-investments in this burgeoning asset class. Last year, CAZ Investments formed a long-term strategic partnership with Bonaccord Capital Partners, a wholly owned subsidiary of global asset manager Aberdeen Standard. Bonaccord focuses on acquiring minority equity interests in mid-sized private markets GPs. GP minority investment strategies have experienced substantial growth over the past five years, due in large part to the attractive financial characteristics of private market GPs' business model and favorable macro dynamics surrounding private markets strategies.

"The problem with most top-tier private investment opportunities is that they are typically challenging to access or, when accessible, are offered with layers of added cost and complexity," added Clark Edlund, managing director at CAZ Investments. "Over the last two decades, CAZ has built relationships with a network of top tier managers so that our family of investors (more than 1,800 individuals spread out through eight countries) can use their collective purchasing power to create the most favorable "institutional-like" access and terms. And in most cases, CAZ charges no management fees; only performance fees that are earned when our investors make money."

CAZ Investments' proprietary research and network identifies thematic investment opportunities from GP stakes to disruptive technology, from healthcare for an aging population to eSports for the younger crowd. The CAZ team has access and reviews 1,500 private investments in a typical year, but usually invests in less than five. Among CAZ Investments guiding principles is that it will align its interests with its partners, meaning the firm will invest its capital first in everything it does and that investment advisors can invest a client's money knowing that CAZ is directly aligned with that client's success.

CAZ is a Houston-based registered investment advisor with a focus on sourcing complex, thematic opportunities for its own proprietary investment and for its ecosystem of shareholder-owners and unaffiliated investment partners. CAZ has a 20-year track record of sourcing attractive opportunities spanning short sub-prime, distressed financials, mid-stream energy, medical royalties, private credit, and GP minority investments.

