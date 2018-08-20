Consovoy McCarthy Park PLLC and Keller Lenkner LLC File Eight New Class Actions Against Opioid Manufacturers and Distributors for Inflated Health Insurance Costs

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consovoy McCarthy Park PLLC and Keller Lenkner LLC today filed eight new class actions against opioid manufacturers and distributors. The suits seek to recover higher insurance costs paid by individuals and businesses due to the opioid epidemic.

The law firms filed suits on behalf of plaintiffs in federal courts in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Tennessee, adding to the five states—California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York—where they already are litigating these issues.

The complaints charge the major opioid manufacturers and distributors with fraudulent and deceptive marketing practices, negligence in distributing opioids into the marketplace, and numerous other violations of state and federal law.

All Americans—individual consumers, small businesses, and large corporations—have borne the increased health insurance costs stemming from the opioid epidemic. When combined with the firms' other lawsuits already on file, these are the only cases that address the health insurance costs consumers and businesses have paid due to the deadliest drug crisis in American history.

Opioid companies' unlawful acts have led to billions of dollars in increased healthcare costs covered by private insurers. In each of the cases, the putative class includes all individuals and corporate entities that purchased health insurance, including individuals who paid for part of an employer-sponsored insurance plan.

For more information, or to discuss your rights as someone who has paid for health insurance coverage (with no obligation or cost to you), please contact Consovoy McCarthy Park PLLC at (703) 243-9423 / info@consovoymccarthy.com or Keller Lenkner LLC at (312) 741-5220 / info@kellerlenkner.com.

The Cases :

Hopkins v. Purdue Pharma L.P. et al., Case No. 2:18-cv-02646 (D. Ariz.)



Streiter v. Purdue Pharma L.P. et al., Case No. 3:18-cv-01425 (D. Conn.)



Konig v. Purdue Pharma L.P. et al., Case No. 0:18-cv-61960 (S.D. Fla)



Medina v. Purdue Pharma L.P. et al., Case No. 1:18-cv-00369 (D. Idaho)



Brand v. Purdue Pharma L.P. et al., Case No. 4:18-cv-00653 (W.D. Mo.)



MSI Corp. v. Purdue Pharma L.P. et al., Case No. 2:18-cv-01109 (W.D. Pa.)



Fox v. Purdue Pharma L.P. et al., Case No. 1:18cv00194 (E.D. Tenn.)



Lawrence v. Purdue Pharma L.P. et al., Case No. 4:18-cv-02889 (S.D. Tex.)

About Consovoy McCarthy Park PLLC : Consovoy McCarthy Park PLLC specializes in solving complex legal problems, and it represents clients in complex litigation and appeals before state courts, federal courts, administrative agencies, and the Supreme Court of the United States. www.consovoymccarthy.com

About Keller Lenkner LLC : Keller Lenkner LLC pursues high-stakes litigation for plaintiffs across a variety of claims and practice areas. Its lawyers are uniquely situated at the intersection of law and finance, with experience that includes litigating in courts throughout the country as well as co-founding the world's largest private litigation finance firm. www.kellerlenkner.com

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Keller Lenkner LLC, 150 N. Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60610, (312) 741-5220. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Keller Lenkner LLC

Related Links

http://www.kellerlenkner.com

