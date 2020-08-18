Constant Chlor® Introduces Next Generation Municipal Water Treatment Disinfection System

Patented Erosion Technology

The new system features patented erosion technology designed to work with the natural properties of calcium hypochlorite to routinely achieve solution consistency within 0.1 to 0.2 ppm. The new design greatly minimizes carbonate scale buildup, resulting in lower maintenance requirements.

The Constant Chlor MC5 has been specifically designed to minimize scheduled maintenance requirements while consistently delivering liquid available chlorine for critical disinfection applications. Also inherent in the design is a new, innovative hopper attachment that allows for added chemical capacity and reduction in dust during chemical loading.

The new feed system uses EPA registered Constant Chlor Briquettes that work in conjunction with the MC5 to produce a fresh concentrated liquid chlorine solution for clean, clear, sanitized water. The system treats facilities with up to 10 MGD – ranging from a minimum of 5 lbs. per day Free Available Chlorine (FAC) to 83 lbs. per day FAC The system also provides:

NSF/ANSI 60 Drinking Water Treatment Approved Chemicals

High Strength 65% minimum Available Chlorine Briquettes with scale inhibitor for reliable performance

Reduced shipping and handling costs compared to liquid bleach

Meets AWWA Standard B300

NSF/ANSI 61 Drinking Water System Approved Components

Minimal operator dosage adjustment

Dry, easy to handle product form

New Website

Coinciding with the introduction of the MC5 feeder, a new website has now been launched – https://www.constantchlor.com – that provides a guide to the brand's broad line of global disinfection solutions for drinking water, wastewater treatment, and more. The new website also features a versatile Product Finder function that assists users in selecting the precise solution for their exact need.

A Sigura™ Brand

The Constant Chlor brand, established in 1983, is a part of Sigura, a worldwide provider of complete and innovative water-treatment solutions, including chemicals and engineered feeding units to meet specific treatment needs. Sigura is committed to the critical mission for delivering superior water quality solutions. Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Sigura maintains six production facilities throughout North America, South America, Europe and Africa, with 1,200 employees globally, located in all major regions.

Constant Chlor and Constant Chlor logos are trademarks of Innovative Water Care, LLC or its affiliates. ©2020 Innovative Water Care, LLC d/b/a Sigura.

