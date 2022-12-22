Constant Collaborates with Jack Henry to Unlock Zero Processing Loan Servicing™ Solutions

Financial institutions can eliminate manual processing and offer borrowers online resolution in minutes for skip-a-pay, due date change, extensions and more

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant, a leading fintech in self-service loan management software, today announced its Zero Processing Skip-a-Pay™ and related loan servicing solutions that are automatically processed in the core system, are now accessible through the Jack Henry™ digital banking platform.

In an effort to expand digital services, many FIs have added online applications that are fulfilled in the back office. When borrowers can't solve their issues via self-service, they resort to live customer service calls in order to solve their problem — thereby driving up operating costs. Constant has established a self-service strategy that prioritizes resolution so borrowers can complete transactions without engaging more expensive live channels. The foundation of this strategy is built on seamless access to Jack Henry's Banno Digital Platform™.

Constant leveraged the Banno Digital Toolkit™, the same set of APIs the Banno Digital Platform™ is built on, to embed its technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions. Access to Jack Henry's API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled Constant to directly integrate into the digital banking platform, providing a seamless banking experience. This integration contributes to Jack Henry's growing ecosystem of over 850 fintechs, providing approximately 8,000 financial institutions with relevant financial products and services for their account holders.

"According to Gartner, only 9% of customer service experiences are fully resolved by self-service," said Catherine York Powers, Chief Executive Officer at Constant. "By prioritizing resolution, we reduce the borrowers' effort to complete transactions which builds confidence in the self-service channel rather than reaching out to a live rep. Our integration with the Banno Digital PlatformTM and Episys through the Symitar® Vendor Integration Program (VIP) enables Constant to offer our Zero Processing Skip-a-Pay and other high volume loan servicing solutions. We're thrilled about this integration with Jack Henry and the Banno Digital Platform™."

About Constant

Constant is a leading loan management software fintech that helps FIs move to a more self-service dominated approach for high volume loan servicing transactions. Our goal is to help back office teams do more with less, increase efficiency and increase throughput. By empowering borrowers to resolve issues completely online, loan servicers can reduce the cost to serve, drive down manual errors and compliance risk, and increase product cross-sell in loan servicing experience.

