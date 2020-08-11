Constant Contact Brings Together Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs for "Power Hour" Roundtables

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , an Endurance International Group (NASDAQ: EIGI) company and online marketing leader, today announced its new Power Hour series – industry-specific virtual roundtables connecting small business leaders and entrepreneurs. These Power Hours will facilitate conversations about the challenges they are facing related to COVID-19 and how they are resuming or adjusting strategies as the pandemic continues.

Each 60-minute Power Hour will feature a small group of individuals and explore the impact COVID-19 has had on their businesses – from its immediate implications to the long-term decisions they were forced to make to account for the pandemic's volatility.

"2020 has been a challenging year, and despite constant change and increasing complexity, small businesses have powered on," said John Orlando, Chief Marketing Officer, Endurance International Group. "As we enter the second half of the year, we have the ability to enhance the way we help small businesses decode online marketing. As a result, we have accelerated the evolution of our own platform, modernized our brand and expanded our solution set to help small businesses overcome the unique challenges they face. These Power Hours give us first-hand insight into obstacles our customers are facing, and provide an open forum for our marketing advisors at Constant Contact to share tips for navigating the new normal."

Constant Contact's Power Hour series is a continuation of the company's dedication to supporting small businesses across all industries. Each session in the series will encourage honest conversation between small business leaders in industries such as real estate , retail/eCommerce, restaurants, health and fitness and arts and culture.

With powerful tools and expert guidance on how to use them, Constant Contact now offers a comprehensive platform that empowers small businesses to start, brand, and grow their businesses. For more information, visit Constant Contact and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact, an Endurance International Group company, is a leader in online marketing with a mission to provide people with a smarter way to market an idea, small business or cause online. Our platform has all the right tools, all in one place—from a logo maker and intelligent website builder to establish your brand; to email, social and search marketing tools to help you find new customers and keep them coming back. Paired with award-winning marketing advisors who know marketing across industries inside and out—and provide practical advice at every step of the way—we offer the right approach to online marketing to achieve the results you want. For more information, visit: www.constantcontact.com .



About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,600 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com .

Contact

Michael Wood

Constant Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Constant Contact