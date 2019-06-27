Constant Contact Unveils New WooCommerce and Shopify Offerings at 2019 Internet Retailer Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , an Endurance International Group (NASDAQ: EIGI) company and leader in small business marketing solutions, today announced a new integration with WooCommerce, one of the world's most popular e-commerce platforms, enabling users to turn their WordPress website into an online store. Constant Contact is also enhancing its Shopify integration with the introduction of purchase activity segmentation.

Small businesses using WooCommerce can now easily connect their stores to their Constant Contact email account, giving them the ability to incorporate automated, personalized emails into their marketing mix. By simply syncing their contacts and using pre-defined customer segments, WooCommerce users can now send automated emails, complete with product information, to their first-time customers, customers who have made a purchase in the last 30 days, repeat customers, and more.

Constant Contact is also enhancing its popular Shopify integration by offering small businesses the ability to segment their online store customers based on their purchase activity. They can now create personalized marketing emails based on an activity like the number of orders a customer has completed in a given time period, and revenue generated by a customer from orders in a given time period. Small businesses that want to further define a customer segment can also add in additional data, including email open and click activity, as well as contact details, such as location and birthday month.

Timely customer emails that contain the right kind of message can build loyalty and generate revenue. According to a report by Accenture , 91% of consumers are more likely to buy from companies who remember them and provide relevant offers.

"A strong, well designed, and effective e-commerce marketing strategy can be the thin line between the success and downfall of e-commerce businesses," said Luca Sechi, vice president of corporate strategy at Constant Contact. "Creating a marketing strategy for e-commerce is not just about how to get more sales but also making the customer experience better, generating repeat business, creating brand awareness, and building lasting customer relationships. These integrations, coupled with Constant Contact's award-winning customer support and marketing guidance, are designed to help small business retailers build a solid foundation for success with their e-commerce businesses."

In addition to these new tools, Constant Contact is further simplifying e-commerce for small businesses by offering an award-winning team of marketing advisors who offer live, real-time marketing advice on the phone and online.

For more information on the company's e-commerce offerings, visit Constant Contact .

Connect with Constant Contact on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact, an Endurance International Group company and an established leader in online marketing, is built to simplify the complex and confusing task of marketing an idea. Constant Contact's award-winning team of marketing advisors is there for each customer, every step of the way. Whether it's creating great-looking email marketing campaigns, building an awesome website with ease, creating a beautiful logo for your brand, running Google Ads to get more website traffic, or finding new customers on social media, we've got all the tools, features, and expert guidance you need to help you succeed - all in one place. For more information, visit: www.constantcontact.com .

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com .

Endurance International Group and the compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. Constant Contact, the Constant Contact logo and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Media Contact

Kristen Andrews

781-418-6716

pr@constantcontact.com

SOURCE Constant Contact

Related Links

http://www.endurance.com

